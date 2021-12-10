ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Charli XCX – “Good Ones (Perfume Genius Remix)”

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharli XCX has tapped Perfume Genius for a new remix of her recent...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Stereogum

Jean Dawson – “Menthol” (Feat. Mac DeMarco)

Experimental pop artist Jean Dawson seems like just the kind of weirdo who would click with Mac DeMarco, and what do you know, the two have a song out together today. It’s called “Menthol,” and it finds Dawson raging along to a lo-fi genre-hybrid track that features DeMarco’s guitar. Mac also shows up at the end to leave a reassuring yet vaguely creepy voicemail. Check it out below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Charli XCX shares Perfume Genius “Good Ones” remix

Thumbnail photo by Emily Lipson. Charli XCX has shared a Perfume Genius remix of her September single, "Good Ones." It comes with a mind-bending visualizer in saturated black, green, and lavender. Read Next: Billie Eilish and Charli XCX confirmed for SNL in December. "Good Ones" is the lead single from...
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Welcome to end-of-year season. We’ve...
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs Of 2021

As you might’ve already gathered from our best albums of 2021 list, we found this to be a strange year. With blockbuster releases being scarce and often disappointing, 2021 felt particularly well-suited for digging into personal favorites and transfixing albums that may have gotten less attention in another year. Every time we look back at the songs of the year, it works that way — rather than voting and creating a list approaching some kind of consensus, we just pick the songs each of us were completely obsessed with. The only rules are that no song can appear twice amongst any of us, and that every pick has to have come out in 2021, or be a 2020 song that really left its mark this year. Check them out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Animal Collective – “Walker”

Early next year, Animal Collective will return with Time Skiffs, their first proper album since they released Painting With all the way back in 2016. The band is back in full for this one, with Panda Bear rejoining his old comrades. We’ve already posted the early single “Prester John,” and now AnCo have also shared “Walker,” their tribute to the late Scott Walker.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Musicians Review 2021: Phoebe Bridgers’ SNL Guitar Smash

It’s been a common refrain for a while now but, man, what a weird year. A mixture of hopeful breakthroughs and disappointing setbacks, 2021 wasn’t quite the triumphant post-pandemic year many of us had hoped for, but instead a strange mix of pseudo-normal-life and still-lingering anxiety. Within all that, dumb news stories seemed to register as even more alien, and the pop culture landscape could feel sort of fragmented and siloed, until certain left field events became more universal.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Charli XCX's Shares That Her 2022 Plans Include A New Album And Tour

On Friday December 10th Z100's JingleBall concert is all set to go down and along with it came our amazing and exclusive All Access Lounge event presented by Splash Blast at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. For 2021 we were blessed with performances by Tai Verdes, Charlie XCX, Oliver Tree, Nessa Barrett, BBNO$, Mae Muller, Winston Rider, Trevor Daniel with Special Guest Chlöe.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Every Song Phoebe Bridgers Played On In 2021, Ranked

Phoebe Bridgers did not release an album in 2021. Nonetheless, she was everywhere. Over the course of the last 12 months, everyone, even Taylor Swift, seemed to want a Bridgers verse, harmony, or cover song. And Bridgers delivered. That’s probably the most impressive aspect to the LA singer-songwriter’s non-album work...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Porches – “Adore You” (Harry Styles Cover)

Earlier in the year, Porches — aka Aaron Maine — released his fifth studio album, All Day Gentle Hold !. To wrap up the year, Maine has released an eerie, bare-bones cover of Harry Styles’ “Adore You.”. “I thought it would be interesting to strip down...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

SLIGHTLY STOOPID RELEASES “EVERYDAY PEOPLE (REMIX)”

Slightly Stoopid has just dropped their new “Everyday People (Headhunter remix).” The new single features hip-hop legend B-Real of Cypress Hill, and long time collaborator and friend G. Love (G. Love & Special Sauce). The track is available on all digital streaming platforms, download and stream here: https://moremusic.at/EverydayPeopleRemix.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Wet Leg Make A Truly Great US TV Debut, Playing “Chaise Longue” On Seth Meyers

Wet Leg, the indie rock duo from the Isle Of Wight, have only released four songs to date, but those four songs are sharp and funny and cool enough that Wet Leg have already generated a whole ton of excitement. Last week, Wet Leg became a Stereogum Band To Watch. And last night, they made their American TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers. A TV performance for a band this new is a rare thing, but Seth Meyers put the Hold Steady on his show at any given opportunity, so we already know that he’s into literary-icepick indie rock.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Dave Gahan Cover Cat Power On The Late Late Show

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and his longtime collaborator Soulsavers (aka Rich Machin) just released their covers album Imposter, which I almost misspelled because AP style is impostor (look it up). They were on James Corden’s Late Late Show last night to promote it by covering Cat Power, who is rolling out a new covers album of her own. On Corden, Gahan’s band played “Metal Heart” from Cat Power’s 1998 classic Moon Pix, and you can watch that performance below along with a brief Corden-Gahan interview.
MUSIC
Stereogum

I’m Happy, And I’m Singing, And A 1, 2, 3, 4

If you could pinpoint a moment in Jim O’Rourke’s solo career to show his all-encompassing genius, a good choice would fall near the end of 2001, when he somehow dropped one of the era’s greatest rock albums and one of its best electronic albums within a single month. Bafflingly, I’m Happy, And I’m Singing, And A 1, 2, 3, 4 arrived only weeks after the Drag City classic Insignificance (which Chris DeVille recently covered in-depth), and at first glance you’d never guess they were the same artist. One includes bleakly hilarious lyrics, endlessly creative guitar riffs, and about half of Wilco; the other is a sprawling electro-acoustic suite comprising three hypnotic live performances made with only a laptop. That’s precisely why it feels impossible to define O’Rourke in a single moment or album; his range is so vast.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Former Chromatics Singer Ruth Radelet Goes Solo, Shares Elliott Smith Cover

For well over a decade, Ruth Radelet sang the breathy, still vocals for Chromatics, the elusive and cultishly beloved synthpop group. This past August, Radelet and all the other non-Johnny Jewel Chromatics announced that the group had broken up. These days, Radelet is making her music on her own. She’s just shared her first solo single, a cover of Elliott Smith’s “Twilight.”
MUSIC
Variety

Alicia Keys on Making a ‘Beautiful Circle’ Back to Her Origins With New Double Album, ‘Keys’

Twenty years into her career as R&B’s most sophisticated and anthemic singer, songwriter and pianist Alicia Keys can still shock and awe. Her biggest surprise, however, after the space-soul-inflected “Alicia” album of 2020, is what she has done on her newly released double album, “Keys.” Running through a morning of promotional appearances in New York, Keys told Variety about the two sides to the “Keys” vibe, the latter word being a touchstone in any Alicia convo. The “Original” side of “Keys,” which speaks to her bluesy, piano-heavy vibe — “a homecoming, if you will” —presents the woman we came to know 20...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES

