ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

2 stars of 'It's a Wonderful Life' look back at a classic

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — It was just another job for child actor Karolyn Grimes....

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

Please shut up and watch the timeless classic ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ at Detroit’s Redford Theatre

Some things simply get better with age, while others only become more poignant. In the case of the 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life, both are true. What was a box office flop when it was released has since become a longstanding holiday staple. The story of George Bailey, played by the incomparable James Stewart, is a tale of redemption and gratitude as he finds himself ready to end it all on Christmas Eve. Whoa! You talkin’ suicide? Christmas? Where the hell is the holiday cheer in that? Well, before you get your knickers in a bunch, it gets better. Whoa, no spoiler alert? OMFG, can we just … anyway. Before George can take the leap that would end it all forever, he is given a rare opportunity to see what it would be like had he never been born. Whoa, whoa, you sayin’ this is a Christmas movie about suicide and abortion? Because I’m not here for that bullcrap. For the love of Old Saint Nick, will you please just shut up? What he finds is that the greatest gift of all is not a PS5 or, like, AirPods, but life itself. Nothing? Well, in that case pass the friggin’ tissues.
DETROIT, MI
thepitchkc.com

Jason Sudeikis stars in Dec. 5 livestream of It’s a Wonderful Life

Jason Sudeikis will star in a table read of It’s a Wonderful Life. Tickets are available here. Jason Sudeikis and Rosario Dawson lead an all-star virtual online table read of the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life to benefit The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), which promotes mental health and enrichment programs to children with special needs and their families.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TODAY.com

It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75 years

In the latest edition of TODAY’s series “Mr. Smith Goes to…,” Harry Smith takes us on a trip to Seneca Falls, the town that embodies the spirit of the beloved film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Former village planner Fran Caraccillo describes how the connection between Seneca and Bedford Falls starts with a bridge and how the movie continues to touch the hearts of viewers.Dec. 9, 2021.
MOVIES
encoremichigan.com

John Lepard transforms a Christmas classic in ‘This Wonderful Life’

WILLIAMSTON, MI – “For a Christmas Story, this is pretty sexy,” is a line written by Steve Murray and casually delivered with a sly smile by John Lepard during the Williamston Theatre’s first production in the 2021-22 season – This Wonderful Life. The turkeys are all cooked and the pie...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karolyn Grimes
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Cloy to the world: 'It's A Wonderful Life' revisited

For many, It's A Wonderful Life is the quintessential Christmas movie. George Bailey's story is filled with life lessons, the importance of community, and a little kid playing carols on the piano. While it wasn't a box office hit when it first debuted 75 years ago, It's A Wonderful Life has somehow persisted and become a staple of holiday viewing.
MOVIES
morganhilllife.com

“It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is a warm-hearted show of Capra’s Christmas classic film

The story is one of redemption and hope and is an up to date fresh production adapted by playwright Joe Landry. Director Giovanna Sardelli takes us on a 90-minute unique journey with her presentation of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” We are brought into a 1940s radio station and five bright, talented actors take us delightfully through the beloved story, based on Frank Capra’s delightful holiday film, of everyman George Bailey facing a difficult Christmas Eve.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Actor#Ap
Pharos-Tribune

Alvia Lewis Frey: The lessons of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

The following is the first in a series of four Advent columns about Frank Capra’s 1946 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. Once upon a time, late at night in the living room of my childhood home on East Main Street in Freehold, N.J., I watched “It’s a Wonderful Life” with my mother.
RELIGION
FL Radio Group

It’s a Wonder Life Festival Continues in Seneca Falls

The It’s a Wonderful Life Festival continues in Seneca Falls today. Today’s events include groundbreaking on Phase 1 of the expansion of the It’s a Wonder Life Museum, the It’s a Wonderful Run 5k, and a screening of the film with introduction by Karolyn Grimes and Jimmy Hawkins. A full schedule of events can be found on the museum’s website.
SENECA FALLS, NY
eastgreenwichnews.com

Review: Gamm’s ‘Wonderful Life’ Is Holiday Perfect

Above: From left, Tony Estrella (George Bailey), Fred Sullivan, Jr. (Henry F. Potter/Clarence), Richard Noble (Joseph/Billy Bailey), Helena Tafuri (Violet Bick/Janie Bailey) and Emily Turtle (Announcer/Zuzu Bailey). The faint sound of piano keys delicately playing “Winter Wonderland” grew louder as guests entered Gamm Theatre’s auditorium for “It’s A Wonderful Life:...
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
suindependent.com

It’s A Wonderful Life From Kayenta to Cedar City!

It’s A Wonderful Life From Kayenta to Cedar City!. The SimonFest Theatre Company returns with its masterful, nostalgic, heartwarming Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life. “We had such fun last season,” says director Richard Bugg. “And what better story to revisit at Christmas time, than one that reaffirms the importance of every individual’s life — and in such a charming and heartening way.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy