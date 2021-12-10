Slashed woman found dead in Queens fire in possible suicide

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A woman who was found dead in a burning apartment in Long Island City had slash wounds to her body, and authorities are reportedly looking into the possibility she set the fire herself.

The grim discovery came as NYPD officers responded to a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. Thursday about a fire at a second-floor apartment on 12th Street in the Queensbridge North Houses.

Members of the FDNY doused the flames and NYPD officers found the woman with burns and trauma to her body, police said.

EMS transported the woman to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim had multiple lacerations to her body when she was found.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that the wounds were self-inflicted and that the fire was intentionally set, according to the Daily News .

FDNY fire marshals are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The victim’s identity has been withheld pending the notification of her family.

If you or someone you know needs help call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.