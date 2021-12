Dec. 3 is Bandcamp Friday, the day of the month when Bandcamp turns over all sales profits from that day (after processing fees) to the artists and creators who made them. Begun in March 2020, the dedicated first Friday of the month was a gesture enacted to support struggling artists, reeling from being unable to tour and countless other difficulties related to the pandemic. Already known for its competitive revenue sharing within the music streaming industry, Bandcamp’s sales have proven enduringly popular and resulted in many new and deep cuts from artists who suddenly had more of an incentive to release works on a monthly schedule.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO