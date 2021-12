Ice Bird is the 45th of Laurent Giles’s legendary 26ft (8m) Vertue sloops, built in 1952 for Dr Joe Cunningham to serve as his mobile base in remote areas of Newfoundland, providing medical services to the local community. This he did in the boat after sailing across the Atlantic via the Caribbean and the eastern USA. Her design differs slightly from the standard Vertue with an altered coachroof, slightly higher topsides and a two-spreader cutter rig. She was recently updated with some new sails and all-new rigging in 2021 and offers two berths with 6ft 3in of standing headroom. The auxiliary is a Volvo MD7A 13hp diesel. “A yacht rich in pedigree in history kept in smart and sound condition.”

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO