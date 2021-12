Although Hyundai and Kia sit under the same corporate roof, the two companies treat each other as rivals. And in this competition, Kia notched a win when it comes to the EV6 electric SUV over Hyundai's Ioniq 5. The EPA published the official range ratings for both vehicles, and they show the EV6 take a slight lead over the Ioniq 5's ratings. At its best, the Kia will do 310 miles on a charge compared to the Hyundai's 303-mile rating.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO