ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Black Man Handcuffed While Trying To Cash Paycheck In Viral Video

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoSMH_0dJTwWbE00
Photo: Getty Images

A Black man in Minnesota was handcuffed by police officers after a bank manager called to report what they suspected to be a fake check –– the man's employer later verified it as real .

Last year, Joe Morrow had finished working a 12-hour shift at a grocery distribution center when he went to a branch of US Bank in Columbia Heights to cash his paycheck.

Even though he had an account with the bank and showed his ID, a bank manager, identified as John Askwith , called the cops on Morrow, telling the dispatcher he suspected the paycheck was fake . In now-viral body camera footage, officers are seen arriving to the bank, where they threatened Morrow with arrest and placed him in handcuffs.

The footage also shows that it was only after the cops arrived and Morrow taken out of the bank manager's office that the manager called Morrow's employer to verify the check –– which turned out to be real.

"When I'm coming out of (the manager's) office, I was handcuffed ... people were looking ... like I'm a criminal or something," Morrow told KSTP-5 .

According to the news outlet's report, US Bank initially denied Morrow's allegation of racial profiling but quietly agreed to a confidential settlement.

Officers Responded to a Call for a "Possible Fraudulent Check'

In the incident report, one of the responding officers, Sgt. Justin Pletcher , wrote that Morrow "flexed at John (Askwith) in a threatening manner," an assertion Morrow completely denies.

"I didn't threaten him. I got up like I'm mad," Morrow told KTSP . "They guy told the officer, can you get him out of my office? He might take something on my desk ... that's when I got super mad. I'm going to touch something on your desk?"

University of Minnesota professor Samuel Myers, Jr has been researching racial disparities in banking for years. Myers told KTSP Morrow's case is not uncommon.

"This is a classic example of where things escalated beyond what they needed to escalate to," Myers said. "I wish I could say this was an aberration. I wish I could say this was an outlier, but it happens a lot."

"The fact is these are the experiences that Black people disproportionately encounter and the evidence is indisputable," Myers added.

The bank manager's call to officers said that a suspect who refused to leave the bank used a "possible fraudulent check" –– a similar call that was made the day Minneapolis officers arrested and murdered George Floyd –– who was accused of using a fake $20 bill at a convenience store .

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 14

The Equalizer
3d ago

Can you imagine working an honest job all week and going to your bank to cash your check and this happens? That must have been soooooo humiliating.

Reply
3
ok
4d ago

Unbelievable! Manager should had called his boss first . But, when u r a racist, you assume all black men are criminals first

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Complex

Man Charged With Assault as Viral Video Shows Him Striking Black Man in Parking Garage After Mom Called Cops

A man has been charged with assault after he allegedly struck a Black worker in a parking garage, the Daily Beast reports. In a video that has since gone viral, Edward Brennan can be seen taking a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking for parking permits on cars in a Nashville garage when he declined to show Brennan and his mother identification, prompting the mother to call the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Joe Morrow
Rolling Stone

‘Absolutely Disgusted!’ Local Sheriff Rips Minneapolis Police Over Protester ‘Hunting’ Scandal

A Minnesota sheriff has broken his profession’s code of silence to blast the Minneapolis Police Department, saying he’s “disgusted” at the agency’s reportedly violent practices and calling for an overhaul of the agency from the “top down.” At a Wednesday meeting of an advisory council to the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board, Sheriff Sean Deringer of Wright County unloaded on Minneapolis cops who were caught on their own body cameras allegedly “hunting” protesters in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020. ”I was absolutely disgusted watching that,” Deringer said, adding, “I have defended that agency...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Video shows Minneapolis officer's forceful arrest of Black man, 64

A video recently posted to Instagram shows a Minneapolis police officer forcefully arresting a 64-year-old Black man Wednesday night at an Aldi grocery store. The nearly five-minute video at the Aldi at E. Franklin Avenue and 14th Avenue S. begins after the incident is already underway, with officer Christopher Lange questioning Troy Lee Billups of Minneapolis near the checkout area while in uniform.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Us Bank#Usbank#Tracym#Sgt
Black Enterprise

Minneapolis Police Chief Who Served When George Floyd Was Killed, Set To Retire In January

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who will be remembered for his handling of George Floyd‘s death, has announced he will retire early next year. Arradondo, the city’s first Black police chief, was appointed in 2017 and was chief in 2020 when officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against George Floyd‘s neck for almost nine minutes reigniting the Black Lives Matter movement.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
whdh.com

Police: Woman found living in feces-covered room with child, several animals claimed she ‘didn’t have time to clean’

(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say a young child and several animals were found living in a feces-covered and urine-soaked hotel room. Kristen Willoughby, 26, of Florida, was arrested last week on charges including child neglect and three counts of animal cruelty, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Final Autopsy Reveals How Brian Laundrie Died

“Van lifer” Brian Laundrie killed himself while on the run from authorities, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said Tuesday. ​​“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy