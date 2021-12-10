Warren Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run of 55-year-old motorcyclist during Holiday Lights Parade [VIDEO]

WARREN (WWJ) -- The Warren Police Department is asking for information on the driver of a PT Cruiser involved in a hit-and-run with a motorcyclist during Tuesday night's Holiday Lights Parade.

The Chesterfield Township resident, 55-year-old Randy Burgy, told police he was riding his motorcycle on Hoover Road about to turn onto Nine Mile when he was hit by a car.

The motorcycle was stuck against the PT Cruiser for several feet before he was thrown into a truck that was participating in the parade.

Burgy sustained non-life threatening injuries to his left knee, hip and wrist.

No other injuries have been reported.

Below is a video posted to Facebook showing the PT Cruiser -- with a distinctive silver stripe -- turning down a side street right after the incident happened:

This car side swiped a motorcyle who then hit a truck during the parade. I was not aware when I took this video.... Posted by Adrienne Michelle on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

If you, or anyone you know, has any information on the driver or this incident, contact the Warren Police at 586-574-4700.