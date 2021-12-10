ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Warren Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run of 55-year-old motorcyclist during Holiday Lights Parade [VIDEO]

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zn8pH_0dJTwUpm00

WARREN (WWJ) -- The Warren Police Department is asking for information on the driver of a PT Cruiser involved in a hit-and-run with a motorcyclist during Tuesday night's Holiday Lights Parade.

The Chesterfield Township resident, 55-year-old Randy Burgy, told police he was riding his motorcycle on Hoover Road about to turn onto Nine Mile when he was hit by a car.

The motorcycle was stuck against the PT Cruiser for several feet before he was thrown into a truck that was participating in the parade.

Burgy sustained non-life threatening injuries to his left knee, hip and wrist.

No other injuries have been reported.

Below is a video posted to Facebook showing the PT Cruiser -- with a distinctive silver stripe -- turning down a side street right after the incident happened:

This car side swiped a motorcyle who then hit a truck during the parade. I was not aware when I took this video....

Posted by Adrienne Michelle on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

If you, or anyone you know, has any information on the driver or this incident, contact the Warren Police at 586-574-4700.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, MI
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
Chesterfield Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Holiday Lights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy