The Football Association has postponed the Conti Cup fixture between Leicester City and Manchester City due to Covid cases in Gareth Taylor’s squad.The match was due to go ahead on Wednesday night but will be rescheduled at a later date. Two cases had been confirmed at the Manchester club but more positive results has drawn the curtain on the game.In a statement Manchester City said: “The decision has been taken by the Football Association following a number of further positive Covid-19 cases in the women’s squad in addition to the two previously confirmed.”And Leicester added: “The club apologises to supporters...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO