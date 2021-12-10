ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

5 Most Memorable Moments From “The Red Sleeve” So Far

By J. Ahn
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMBC’s “The Red Sleeve” continues to sweep the rankings for the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!. “The Red Sleeve” is about the imperial romance between crown prince Yi San (played by 2PM’s Lee Junho), who later becomes emperor, and the strong-willed court lady Seong Deok Im (played by Lee Se...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

“The Red Sleeve” And Its Stars Sweep Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Lists

MBC’s “The Red Sleeve” has dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!. For the third consecutive week, “The Red Sleeve” topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
MOVIES
Soompi

Lee Se Young Falls Asleep In Lee Junho’s Bed In “The Red Sleeve”

Lee Se Young and 2PM’s Lee Junho to grow even closer on the next episode of MBC’s “The Red Sleeve”!. “The Red Sleeve” is a historical drama about the imperial romance between crown prince Yi San (played by Lee Junho), who later becomes emperor, and the strong-willed court lady Seong Deok Im (played by Lee Se Young).
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

“The Red Sleeve” Confirms Plans For 1-Episode Extension

“The Red Sleeve” will be extended by one episode!. On December 9, OSEN reported that the MBC historical drama will end with 17 episodes instead of the originally planned 16. In response to the report, a source from the drama commented, “A one-episode extension has been confirmed for a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Prince#Mbc
Soompi

5 Truly Twisted And Shocking Moments From Episodes 9-10 Of “Happiness”

“Happiness” is pulling out all stops as it heads for a conclusion next week. This week’s episodes answer the bulk of questions while setting up the nail-biting conflict that’ll permeate the finale. The residents of Seyang Forest Le Ciel Building 101 have officially cracked. Pretty much all of them. Here begins the reign of chaos.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Rain And Kim Bum Showcase Unexpected Bromance With Their Different Personalities In New Fantasy Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title) has shared new stills of Rain and Kim Bum in character!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Surprise! WNBA Star Candace Parker’s Been Married Two Years and Is Expecting A Baby With Anna Petrakova

Parker and Petrakova celebrated their second anniversary by announcing they're expecting their first child together, Parker's second. Not only is Candace Parker winning on the court, she’s also celebrating some major things off the court as well. The two-time WNBA champ surprised fans when she shared on Instagram that she got married two years ago and is celebrating her anniversary today to fellow basketball player Anna Petrakova.
BASKETBALL
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Candace Parker Reveals Her Wife Is Pregnant, 'It's Surreal!'

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heather Dubrow Reveals Tamra Judge Almost Returned To ‘RHOC’ Too – Listen

‘RHOC’ alum Tamra Judge almost returned to the show this season according to Heather Dubrow, who dropped the bombshell during our podcast. Could Tamra Judge, 54, return to The Real Housewives of Orange County? According to Heather Dubrow, 52, who’s returned to the series for Season 16, her former co-star almost came back for this season as well. While speaking with the New York native on our podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease, Heather revealed that her friendship with the RHOC alum could help in bringing her back.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy