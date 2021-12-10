ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK opens door to Assange extradition to US on spying charges

By DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited...

www.timesdaily.com

