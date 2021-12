After being subjected to over 40 objections for fears of more traffic in his village, Jeremy Clarkson has been forced to redesign plans for Diddly Squat Farm’s expansion. Jeremy, who’s been running the farm for two years now and has released an accompanying series, Clarkson’s Farm, to great success, has now submitted planning permission for an expansion to the business. It consists of a 70-space car park and a restaurant that’s big enough to seat 60 people. This will be built in an unused lambing shed that was featured in the Amazon Prime Video show during the first series.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO