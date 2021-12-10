ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gregg Popovich explained why Spurs assigned Jock Landale to G League

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120q8P_0dJTs8t700
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jock Landale on Thursday produced 26 points during his first appearance with the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League during a win over the Texas Legends.

Landale, 26, finished the contest by shooting 12-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range, in 29 minutes of work. He also hauled in eight rebounds and dished out three assists on a game-high plus-27 on the court.

The Spurs assigned Landale to Austin prior to the contest in order to get him some reps with playing time limited in San Antonio. He has totaled just 24 minutes across eight appearances with San Antonio after dealing with injuries and health and safety protocols.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich explained the assignment for Landale.

Just experience. It’s his first run in the NBA. He hasn’t been able to play much all year. He had the concussion and then he had the procedure he had to through so he is really behind. The best thing he can do is just get some minutes and play.

Landale signed with the Spurs over the summer after a successful run in the National Basketball League last season with Melbourne United. He averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocked shots as Melbourne claimed the NBL championship.

He previously spent four years at Saint Mary’s prior to turning pro. He was named the 2018 West Coast Conference Player of the Year after averaging 21.1 points and 10.2 rebounds as a senior. He was a consensus second-team All-American.

Landale certainly showed why the Spurs targeted him over the offseason with his performance on Thursday. He will likely continue to spend time with Austin to develop but appears to be a good candidate to eventually see a larger role in the NBA.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

DeMar DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan

San Antonio's loss was Chicago's gain when DeMar DeRozan left the Alamo City for the Windy City in August — and he seems to be settling in. Former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and small forward recently paid $4.5 million to buy the six-bedroom, 10,179-square-foot Chicago mansion belonging to Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Saint Mary
Pounding The Rock

Jock Landale powers the Austin Spurs to victory over the Texas Legends

The Austin Spurs downed the Texas Legends 116-105 on Saturday night, going blow for blow with their interstate rival before pulling ahead down the stretch. Although they dug themselves into an early deficit, the Silver and Black leaned on their defense to get them back into the contest and fed Jock Landale in the post in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Spurs#The Nba G League#Melbourne United#Nbl#All American
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

5 Players That Will Be Traded And 5 Players That Will Not Be Traded By The Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is now two months away. The rumor mill is swirling and we are beginning to pick up more data on what teams will be buyers and sellers when that time comes. For some teams, entering the 2021-2022 season, there were question marks about some of their star players. To the naked eye, it appeared that Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons were surefire trade targets. Instead, they have stayed with their respective teams.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy