The Administration of Oaths Ceremony took place this past Monday at Town Hall. I welcome all Board and Commission members and look forward to working with you all. It will be helpful to have three fresh perspectives on the Board of Selectmen to help us look at Town matters in new and different ways and enhance our decision making on important issues affecting Southbury. The first regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen will be held on December 16th at 7:00pm, and I hope residents will come out to support the new and returning members.

SOUTHBURY, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO