ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ and Which of Spielberg’s Films Changed the Most In the Editing Room

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith West Side Story now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler (Maria) about making the fantastic remake. During the interview, they talked about what it really takes to make a movie on this scale, what it’s been like for Zegler going from...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney Makes Changes to ‘Snow White’ After Facing Backlash

Disney is expected to make some major changes to its oldest princess. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) was one of the first major motion films produced by Walt Disney Pictures, and its popularity is still high today. After 85 years, the film is getting a live-action remake, but we shouldn’t expect the plot to be the same.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Ernest Lehman
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side Story#The Room
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes 2022: The Complete Nominations List

The beleaguered and scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday, with Netflix’s “Power of the Dog” and Focus Features’ “Belfast” landing a leading seven nominations. HBO’s “Succession,” a dynastic drama about a cutthroat media mogul and his family, topped all television shows with five nods. In the past, the honors would have been greeted with a stream of statements from filmmakers and stars expressing shock and delight about being recognized by the group. But the HFPA is mired in a controversy over its lack of diversity and shoddy ethical practices that...
CELEBRITIES
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
MOVIES
FOX40

Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ debuts weakly with $10.5M

Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg's lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Globe Globes Nominations: 8 Surprises Beyond Snoop Dogg’s Trippy Cameo

Although celebrities, publicists and NBC are boycotting the 79th annual Golden Globes, the show will go on — although it’s unclear in what form. On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press trudged forward with its nominations for its dinner on Jan. 9, which currently doesn’t have a broadcast partner because of scrutiny over the glaring lack of diversity among its voters. The organization’s president Helen Hoehne informed viewers on YouTube, where about 10,000 people were watching, that the HFPA had instituted changes to reform its outdated practices, including adding 21 new members. Last winter, a bombshell investigation in the Los Angeles Times...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Between ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ J.K. Simmons Continues to Win the ‘Perfect Casting’ Game

Though it would take three decades for “Being the Ricardos” writer-director Aaron Sorkin to cast J.K. Simmons in something Sorkin wrote, the filmmaker well remembers when the urge first came to him. “He was an understudy in my first play ‘A Few Good Men,’ back in 1990,” Sorkin told IndieWire of the now widely esteemed actor, “And I got a call from the stage manager just to alert me that he was going on at a Wednesday matinee, so I ran to the theater. I wanted to catch his performance, understudying the role that Jack Nicholson played in the movie. He...
MOVIES
AFP

New 'West Side Story' is top film in North Amer-i-ca

"West Side Story," Steven Spielberg's remake of the hugely popular 1961 movie musical, danced to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Spielberg's updated take on the New York-set "Romeo and Juliet" story -- complete with music, dance numbers and a storyline that first appeared on Broadway in 1957 in a legendary collaboration of composers Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim -- took in an estimated $10.5 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.
MOVIES
Variety

Critics Choice Awards: ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ Dominate Nominations

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” dominated the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, picking up a leading 11 nominations. “Belfast,” Branagh’s most personal film to date, scored in Best Picture, Best Director and Original Screenplay categories.  The cast also earned nominations including Best Supporting Actor nods for both Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill, and Best Acting Ensemble. The film also racked up nominations for cinematography, production design and editing. Despite being one of the last films to screen for critics, Spielberg’s “West Side Story” landed nods for...
MOVIES
Collider

'Mars Attacks!' Was Originally Going to Feature Killer Dinosaurs, But Then Spielberg Made 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park'

Ack ack ack! Mars Attacks, Tim Burton's quirky alien invasion follow up to the likes of Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas, has become a bona fide cult classic in the twenty-five years since it was released in 1996. Starring the likes of Jack Nicholson and Glenn Close, along with an early career Jack Black and a Pierce Brosnan hot on the heels of GoldenEye, it's both a glorious homage to terrible B-movies and a testament to Burton's affinity for the weird. But, as the film's writers revealed to Inverse in a wide sweeping oral history, it almost wasn't made.
MOVIES
IndieWire

How ‘West Side Story’ Breakout Mike Faist Made an Iconic Role His Own, ‘Expectations Be Damned’

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact moment that Mike Faist becomes a movie star in Steven Spielberg’s glorious “West Side Story,” if only because every moment the Tony nominee appears on the big screen seems all but lit with a giant sign flashing, “This guy is it!” Whatever it is, he has it, tearing into the key role of Jets leader Riff with a fresh intensity that handily dances the line between “terrifying” and “heartbreaking.” Faist is no stranger to turning seemingly supporting roles into his own, from originating the role of Connor Murphy in “Dear Evan Hansen” (that’s where that...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy