ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma after unruly passenger hits flight attendant, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hicham Raache/KFOR
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgKld_0dJTreon00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant, authorities said.

Capt. Arthur Gregory, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, confirmed to KFOR that the passenger hit a flight attendant Thursday night and that the plane had to reroute from its original destination and land at Will Rogers World Airport.

An air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the unruly passenger in custody when the plane landed in Oklahoma City, said Gregory. Police said the passenger also reportedly hit the air marshal.

Oklahoma City police officers escorted the suspect off the plane and detained him until the FBI arrived.

FBI agents questioned the man, who was being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Charges were expected.

Officials did not provide the condition of the flight attendant or the air marshal.

Gregory did not have information on what led to the alleged assault.

The flight spent about an hour in Oklahoma City before continuing on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation, and it apologized to customers “for the inconvenience.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Washington State
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
FOX8 News

No charges filed in SE Charlotte homicide later classified as justified

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Tuesday that there are no charges in a homicide that occurred in southeast Charlotte in which a man was shot and killed. According to CMPD, the homicide involving 48-year-old Detreye Kenjuan Walker was deemed a justified homicide. The deadly shooting occurred shortly after 5:15 p.m. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Very good deed: NC police recover over 70 packages after FedEx driver charged with larceny for dumping them in the woods

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville FedEx driver is facing charges after Greenville Police officials said he dumped packages in the woods instead of delivering them. Police said on Dec. 6 they were dispatched to 3317 E. 10th St., which is 33 East Apartments, in reference to suspicious activity. A caller told police she witnessed […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
FOX8 News

Man shot at Winston-Salem park, walks to EMS station for help

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot at a Winston-Salem park on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police. At 7:37 p.m., officers were called to the Forsyth County EMS station at 911 E. Fifth St. The victim, a 30-year-old man, told police he was at the picnic tables at Rupert […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Piedmont Triad International Airport to pursue $10.6 million COVID-relief grant

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Piedmont Triad International Airport could receive about $10.6 million thanks for a COVID-relief grant from the Federal Aviation Authority. The airport’s board of directors on Thursday approved Executive Director Kevin Baker’s request to pursue the $10,589,382 available in what he called an Airport Rescue Grant. The grants, part of the American […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

OJ Simpson a ‘completely free man’; parole ends in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, a day after a hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim […]
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Police#Fbi#Accident#La#Kfor#Delta Air Lines#The Associated Press#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy