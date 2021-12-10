10 best winter bedding sets for a cosy night’s sleep

With cold weather season in full swing, it can be easy to dwell on all the things you miss about summer, but here at IndyBest we’re keen believers in finding the silver lining in any situation. From hot chocolate to puffer coats and chunky blankets , there are plenty of advantages to the plummeting temperatures. Perhaps the best is the excuse it gives us to spend more time in bed.

Winter is the perfect time to give your bedding the attention it truly deserves by creating a snuggly sanctuary you’ll never want to leave with cosy, fluffy and thick duvet covers that will keep you wonderfully warm. But, what should you be looking for?

In order to dress the bed properly for the colder nights, it’s important to pay attention to the type of fabric your cover is made from. Natural materials like cotton, linen and bamboo are great for those who prefer to layer or want a duvet cover they can use all year round, as they’re known for their moisture-wicking abilities that help regulate your body temperature as you snooze. However, if you tend to feel the cold more easily, it’s worth considering one made from extra cosy textures like brushed cotton or fleece.

Switching out your duvet cover is also a quick way to give your bedroom a mini makeover, with warm shades like terracotta, burgundy and navy all traditional colour choices for the season. However, if you prefer lighter, neutral tones you can still achieve the desired effect by opting for bedding with a textured finish.

How we tested

Finding the right sheets can mean the difference between a great night’s sleep and a chilly evening spent tossing and turning, so we made sure to test each of these duvet covers properly by, well, quite literally sleeping on the job. Aside from their snooze factor, we also judged each set on its quality, price, ease of washing and ability to keep us cosy and warm. All prices are for a UK doubles unless otherwise stated.

The French Bedroom Company amortie luxury quilted bed linen set, double

Best: Overall

Rating : 9/10

Calling all velvet lovers, this sapphire blue duvet set is the perfect way to add a touch of glamour to your bedroom. The duvet cover and Oxford pillowcases – two of which are included – feature Art Deco-inspired rows of quilted leaves that provide incredible texture and add to the lavish finish. Luxuriously warm, it’s ideal for the winter months, but those concerned about overheating needn’t worry as the reverse underside is made from a breathable, lightweight cotton, which we found helped to regulate out temperature through the night. Despite its decadent fabric, this set is also easy to look after as its fully machine washable at 40C.

Buy now £110.00, Frenchbedroomcompany.co.uk

William Morris sunflower bedding in saffron, double

Best: Patterned bedding set

Rating: 9/10

The nature-inspired patterns of 19th-century designer William Morris transcend seasons and trends, making this cover an investment that’s sure to last you for years to come. This particular motif combines warm ivory and saffron hues interlaced with illustrations of sunflowers with the cover finished with sleek, flat-edge piping. While the design itself makes a real statement, we found the organic cotton percale cover, which boasts a thread count of 220, has such a luxuriously soft feel that’s well-suited to the cosy season and it’s also machine washable, so it’s easy to look after. One thing to consider is that the matching pillowcases are sold separately (£24, Bedeckhome.com ) and, if you want to complete the look, you can pick up feather-filled decorative cushions (£60, Bedeckhome.com ) in the same design.

Buy now £115.00, Bedeckhome.com

Bedfolk relaxed cotton bedding bundle, double

Best: Bundle

Rating: 8/10

Arriving in a reusable drawstring bag, which is bound to come in handy, this is an all-in-one bedding bundle that contains everything you need to create a cosy retreat including a duvet cover and two standard size pillowcases with the option to add on a sheet. Made from relaxed cotton, the duvet cover has a lived-in look that resembles linen, which makes it ideal for anyone who thinks ironing bedding is a waste of time. It’s available in a range of sizes – single to super king – and colours – “clay dove”, “rose”, “ink”, “snow” and “rust” – and we also appreciated that it’s oeko-tex certified, meaning it’s free of harmful chemicals and synthetics. The entire set can be popped in the washing machine on a normal cycle, and we found that it felt just as feathery soft after we did.

Buy now £109.00, Bedfolk.com

Beddable dark green bedding set, double

Best: No-iron bedding set

Rating: 9/10

For simple luxury, look to Beddable, which creates bedding made from quality fabrics with a clean aesthetic. This core set includes a duvet cover and a pair of standard pillowcases with the option to add a fitted sheet for an extra £40. Made without using harmful chemicals, the premium cotton comes with two finishes to choose from – percale and washed cotton. While the former has a crisp, fresh feel that will help to keep hot sleepers cool, we recommend picking up the washed cotton version during the frostier months, which is soft to the touch and has a lightly brushed texture, meaning it looks good even without ironing. We loved the relaxed, slightly creased look of the sheets and the rich green colourway that’s particularly inviting on cold winter nights.

Buy now £109.00, Beddable.co.uk

Silentnight faux fur duvet cover set, double

Best: Faux fur bedding set

Rating : 7/10

If you’re looking for the warmest sheets around this winter, this faux fur set will do the trick. Great for adding extra cosiness to your bedroom during the colder months, it will keep you as snug as possible when you’re all tucked up and can even be reversed to show the plain side, which is still just as soft to the touch. Despite its unique fabric, the duvet set is easy to care for and washes well in a machine, retaining its shape and drying quickly. The set comes with two matching furry pillowcases and is available in silver or cream.

Buy now £30.00, Silentnight.co.uk

Sophie Allport home for Christmas bedding set, double

Best: Festive bedding set

Rating: 8/10

For a touch of festive cheer, this charming winter scene duvet set is a lovely pick. Featuring painterly illustrations of Christmas trees being picked by couples and bundled on top of red and green cars, it stays on the right side of grown-up, although it suits kids and adults alike. Winning our approval on the cosiness front, it’s a great fit for winter with a thread count of 200 that helps keep the chill off without causing overheating. Made from 100 per cent cotton, the set includes a duvet and two pillowcases, is available from single to super king size and is machine washable at 40 degrees.

Buy now £68.00, Sophieallport.com

The White Company single row cord Egyptian cotton duvet cover, double

Best: For hot sleepers

Rating: 9/10

If you’re a hot sleeper that prefers to snooze with multiple layers rather than one heavy-duty duvet, you can’t go wrong with this Egyptian-cotton cover from The White Company as, while the material is known for its cooling and moisture-wicking qualities, its extra-long fibres mean it also retains heat. In pure snowy white, it’s as soft on the eye as it is to the touch and is made from a 200-thread-count cotton percale that’s super gentle on the skin. The cover and pillowcases – which are sold separately (£8, Thewhitecompany.com ) – are finished with a thin white row of cord at the edges, which we found helps hold the bedding in shape and adds a classic touch to your bedroom. High quality, beautifully crafted and timeless, this bedding is positively cloud-like to sleep on and can be popped in the washing machine, making it both special and easy to look after.

Buy now £60.00, Thewhitecompany.com

Fusion ribbed teddy fleece duvet cover set, double

Best : Fleece bedding set

Rating : 8/10

Perfect for duvet days, the fabric on this set is soft, huggable and every bit as fluffy as your favourite blanket. Featuring a ribbed design, it makes your bed look instantly more inviting and adds a touch drama to your setup, while the reserve is backed with a cosy teddy fleece. Ideal for snuggling up in when the nights are chilly, this set won’t let you down, and it washes well with the thick pile bouncing back rather than flattening or clumping together. While it comes in an array of colours, including charcoal, navy and blush pink, our favourite is this bold ochre which adds a touch of warmth to the room.

Buy now £35.00, Very.co.uk

Habitat folktale ink floral bedding

Best: Affordable bedding set

Rating: 8/10

Add some seasonal style to your bedroom with this folk-inspired set that features a winter wonderland scene of doves, snowdrop blooms and stars. Made from 100 per cent brushed cotton percale, this set is soft, durable and perfect for couples who argue over the thermostat, as it will never be too warm or too cold for either sleeper thanks to its natural temperature-regulating abilities. Plus, we love that it’s reversible, meaning you can switch between the dark damson and cool cream colourways, depending on your mood. Warm yet breathable, it’s a dream to dive into, washes well and holds its shape, making it a real steal at such a bargain price.

Buy now £32.00, Habitat.co.uk

Quinn plush velvet duvet cover and pillowcase set, double

Best: For a luxury look

Rating: 9/10

Another velvet set here, and this jewel-toned option will ensure you always wake up on the right side of bed. Offering a truly luxurious take on the cosy material at an affordable price, it has quilted stitching that looks sharp and sophisticated and which helps the duvet to hold its shape over the bed, resulting in it looking bigger and more inviting. Perfectly warm, the smooth back of the cover is made from cotton, which makes it breathable at the same time, and it’s machine washable – a major plus for any type of quilt, especially a velvet one.

Buy now £65.00, Next.co.uk

The verdict: Winter bedding

For the ultimate in luxury bedding, The French Bedroom Company’s velvet set is our top pick. Made from plush velvet, it looks and feels deluxe, and we loved the Art Deco design, which can bring even the most lacklustre of bedrooms to life. Plus, it’s machine washable, which means it scores points on practicality.

If you’re looking for a duvet set that’s a little lighter, both in terms of warmth and on your pocket, The White Company cotton cover is a great choice. Perfect if you want to go wild with patterned furnishings, it gives you a blank canvas to play with and will work just as well during the warmer months as it will on brisk nights.

