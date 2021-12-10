Two media organisations fought to name Tory MP in rape case

Reporters from two media organisations learned that a family court judge had found that Andrew Griffiths raped and abused Kate Griffiths late in 2020.

Tortoise Media and the PA news agency made applications to judges and argued that findings should be published and Mr and Ms Griffiths could be named, even though family court hearings had been held in private.

Journalists were able to publish detail of the case on Friday after a High Court judge and Court of Appeal judges considered the case.

“This battle has taken over a year, and has cost Tortoise tens of thousands of pounds,” said Tortoise Media editor Basia Cummings.

“We joined with PA Media to argue that the details of this case should be published, putting collaboration ahead of competition to fight to report in the public interest.

“If we had not, the privacy of the family courts would have allowed a former politician to hide his abuse, and would have denied his wife any chance to speak about it.

“Without transparency, there is no accountability, and we welcome today’s judgment by the Court of Appeal.”

Louise Tickle, a freelance reporter who worked on the story for Tortoise, said Tortoise and PA had worked towards the same goal.