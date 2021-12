When you tie the knot with your partner you want it to last forever, but of course, we know that not all unions withstand the test of time. Though the oft-cited statistic that half of marriages end in divorce has been disproven, more accurate estimates are still high: in recent years, couples have been divorcing at a pace of one third the rate of new marriages, according to a 2016 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Per their data, roughly 4.6 million Americans became newly married that year, and 1.6 million became divorced.

