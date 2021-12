Strong winds are expected across much of central Iowa in the late afternoon through the evening Wednesday with gusts of 55 to 70 mph expected. Record breaking temperatures are also expected as highs reach the upper 50s north and in the lower 70s south. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon through the evening. There is now a risk for some severe weather over portions of Iowa Wednesday.

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO