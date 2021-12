The new big-budget musical-theater production of the popular 1993 award-winning movie starring Robin Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire is the latest in a long list of screen-to-stage adaptations that bank on the familiarity of a film to bring its fans to Broadway. With its huge cast and zany production numbers, elaborate scenic design and costumes, and over-the-top physical humor, it undoubtedly will attract an audience base that can relish the preposterous, embrace the laughs, and disregard the work’s offensive gender-related stereotypes. Tootsie, which played on Broadway in 2019, elicited similar criticism and protests of its perceived transphobia and misogyny, but garnered eleven Tony nominations and took home two, for best book of a musical and best actor.

