Book World: The inequality, frustration, suffering and work that led to last year's protests

By Bennett Capers
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - 'So given everything that's happening, are you optimistic about real change? Pessimistic? Or is the verdict still out?" This was the question I heard again and again in the summer of 2020, when protests over the police killing of George Floyd seemed like a daily occurrence....

Primetimer

Money Heist's impact on real-world protests will be its greatest legacy

"What’s unique and ultimately most inspiring about Money Heist is its revolutionary impact on real-world protests," says Molly Lipson. "In the series, citizens line the streets surrounding the Royal Mint and the Bank of Spain, chanting their support for the robbers and booing the state’s violent policing tactics. In real life, protesters in countries such as Lebanon, Iraq, France, and others have borrowed motifs from the show in their struggles for liberation, police abolition, anti-authoritarianism, and anti-capitalism. In the first season, I clapped my hands together in glee when I realized the robbers, who are all codenamed after cities, blagged their way inside the physical root of capitalism’s inequality. Of all places for a heist, the Royal Mint! I practically jumped off my couch when it became clear they were there to do more than just steal money — they were going to print it. Then, in season three, they decide to drop €140 million of it from an inflatable hovercraft over Madrid’s most crowded shopping street. The show’s main downfall is its omission of racial and gender analysis, both in the fictional world of Money Heist and in the casting. There is no mention of how race and class intersect, despite the whole plot revolving around anti-capitalism and anti-authoritarianism. This is no small exclusion; it is a fundamental flaw of the show. This also carries over to the casting: The character Nairobi is the only person of color in the entire show (the actor who plays her, Alba Flores, is of Romani heritage); and the character Manila, who is trans, is played by a cisgender actor. These pitfalls render the show a shamefully incomplete take on the issues it otherwise portrays so accurately and poignantly." ALSO: Úrsula Corberó recalls Money Heist fan Madonna approaching her at an airport.
Australians Got Drunk More Than Anyone Last Year, Says World’s Largest Drug Survey

Australians drank more than people from any other country, according to an annual report by the world’s largest drug survey. Global Drug Survey (GDS), established in 2012, is an independent research organization based in London that runs the annual survey. The group’s research, which covers both legal and illegal intoxicants, does note that “the rates of drug use in this sample are significantly higher when compared to the general population.” Data from 32,022 people from 22 countries were used in the report, with results taken over a period of a few months near the end of the year (next year’s results will cover responses taken from November 2021 to January 2022, for example).
Discovering Dr. Wu, groundbreaking nuclear physicist - and my grandmother

Someone pulled a cord and yellow fabric billowed down, revealing a three-story-tall statue of my grandmother. It was May 2012, in a city just north of Shanghai. And there she loomed, a sculptor's rendition of Chien-Shiung Wu, the pioneering, internationally renowned nuclear physicist, who left China in 1936 to pursue her education in the United States, and, in a lot of ways, resisted looking back. She disproved what was thought to be a fundamental law of nature and raised my dad in Manhattan and taught me how to use chopsticks as a kid.
India's farmers end year-long protest

Indian farmers called off a year-long protest on Thursday after the government conceded to a number of demands, including assurances to consider guaranteed prices for all produce, instead of just rice and wheat, union leaders said. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last month he would roll...
Thousands of Salvadorans protest against corruption

Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador's capital against corruption and what they see as a drift towards authoritarianism, days after the United States announced sanctions against a close aide of President Nayib Bukele. Bukele has drawn criticism for  making bitcoin legal tender in the country, suggesting the volatile cryptocurrency will help revitalize its struggling economy, and for legal reforms which critics say are attacks on the independence of the country's judiciary. "As a country, we have had enough of the way public officials abuse state resources, which belong to the people," lawyer Eduardo Alvarenga, 37, told AFP during the demonstration, as he carried a sign calling for an end to corruption.. Current and former judges took part in the protest, calling for respect for the separation of powers after Congress -- which is dominated by the ruling party -- dismissed all judges of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and judges over the age of 60.
Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
