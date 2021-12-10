Children make gifts for their moms with the help of these Difference Makers

Two North Texas moms are making this holiday season extra special for victims of domestic violence and their children. They're this week's KRLD Difference Makers.

The holiday season is a busy time for Allie Wardlaw and Bess Callerman, who are partners in the Dallas based jewelry line Allie+Bess.

To make it extra special for mothers, the women hosted a jewelry making event for the children at Genesis Women's Shelter - which provides safety, shelter and support for women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

“As mothers ourselves, we know that the holiday season can be joyful but also stressful for mothers each year,” said Allie Wardlaw, Co-Founder of Allie + Bess. “Through our partnership with Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, we wanted to remind the amazing and strong mothers they serve that they are worthy of love and celebration during this season too.”

For the children it was a way to show their creativity and make sure their mom's have something under the tree.

"There was one little boy. He was so excited to make a green bracelet for his mom. Allie had already packaged it up and he unpackaged it so he could show me,” Bess said. “He was so excited.”

For Allie and Bess it was a reminder of what the holiday season is really about.

“This holiday season, it was in our hearts to partner with a local nonprofit creating change in our community and honor the mothers they serve,” said Bess Callarman, Co-Founder of Allie + Bess. “Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support was the perfect partner, and we hope that the gifts, carefully curated for each of the mothers by their children, bring a smile to their face each time they look down at their wrist.”

​

We're proud to honor Allie Wardlaw and Bess Callerman as this week's KRLD Difference Makers.

If you know someone making a difference in the community, send us an email at differencemaker@krld.com .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter