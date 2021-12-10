ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Bulls add forward Alfonzo McKinnie via another hardship exception

By 670 Staff
 4 days ago

(670 The Score) The NBA has granted the shorthanded, COVID-stricken Bulls a second hardship exception for their roster.

The Bulls will add 6-foot-7 forward Alfonzo McKinnie to their roster, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported Friday morning. The move comes as the Bulls have five players in the health and safety protocols – Coby White, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas and Derrick Jones Jr. – and two more dealing with injuries.

McKinnie, 29, had been playing for the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA’s G League. He was averaging 24.1 points per game while shooting 42.6% on 3-pointers in 10 games for Mexico City. McKinnie is a Chicago native who has previously played parts of four NBA seasons for four different teams. He played for the Windy City Bulls in the 2016-’17 season.

On Thursday, the Bulls signed forward Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract via a hardship exception, which are usually granted to teams that have four or more players set to miss three or more games.

With Johnson and McKinnie in the fold, the Bulls (17-9) are set to have 12 players healthy and available when they visit the Heat on Saturday evening. That would increase to 13 if guard Alex Caruso can return from his hamstring injury. However, two of those players are two-way players and two more will be new signees.

IN THIS ARTICLE
