In a major merger, Vox Media has acquired Group Nine, which encompasses media brands The Dodo, NowThis, PopSugar, Thrillist, and Seeker. According to a release from Vox, the acquisition will see the media stable—which owns the likes of New York Magazine, The Verge, Vox, Eater, The Cut, Vulture, and The Strategist, among other outlets and podcast brands—grow its audience to over 350 million fans across social media. Jim Bankoff will be the CEO and chair of Vox Media, of which he is also a co-founder, while Group Nine founder and CEO Ben Lerer will join the board of Vox Media and maintain a presence at the company.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO