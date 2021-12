Both the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Salem Police have vehicle thefts under investigation. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a report Thursday that a truck and trailer were stolen from Henkel and McCoy in the 1600 block of North Broadway just outside the Salem City Limits before they opened on Thursday morning. The trailer was found along the Tonti Road west of Route 37 where it apparently became unattached from the truck. Employees of the company later found the truck abandoned near Hoots Chapel Road south of US 50 near the railroad tracks. The company reported catalytic converters were stolen off of two other trucks.

SALEM, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO