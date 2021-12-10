Finding first winter snows in ‘The Unwinding’

Time to batten down the hatches folks! Our first big winter storm of the season is moving through today, and bringing with it very impressive snowfall totals! The snow will begin to move into our area through the late-morning, with the heaviest snow expected for the afternoon & evening. Southern MN will see the snow first, while the onset of snow will be delayed a bit across northern IA, due to a little rain mixing in early on. Expect the snow to encompass everyone by 2 PM & later today! Snow will be heavy at times, especially from 5-10 PM, with the snow wrapping up by sunrise on Saturday. When it's over, we will see very impressive snowfall totals across southern MN, with many in the 7-10" range. Watch out from Highway 14 to the south metro of the Twin Cities, upwards of 10-14" will be possible in a narrow band. North Iowa will see a very sharp gradient in the snowfall potential, 3-7", more north & less south, due to the delayed onset of the snow & a little rain early on. No matter where you live, we will be picking up our first significant snow of the season, so get the snow blowers ready!

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO