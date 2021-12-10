ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Finding first winter snows in ‘The Unwinding’

By Julian Wray
Michigan Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This book is not meant to be read from cover to cover. It is a book for dreamers. Slight of word, rich of image, its purpose is to ease the soul.”. – Jackie Morris, “The Unwinding: And Other Dreamings”. Seeking a respite from the frantic pace of the...

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln likely to see its first accumulating snow this winter on Friday

Thursday turned out to be quite a balmy day across southeast Nebraska. Afternoon sunshine allowed temperatures to reach 60° both in Lincoln and Beatrice!. Clouds have returned yet again as of Thursday evening – and this time they will stick around for a longer period of time. We’re forecasting overcast skies into Friday morning with a low of 32°. We should remain dry overnight and into Friday morning.
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

The best snow shovels to buy this winter, according to reviews

Winter 2021 officially starts on Dec. 21, and whether it’s a white Christmas or a storm next month, snow will certainly be in the weather forecast at some point. Some parts of New Jersey even saw a coating of snow Wednesday. Before a big snow storm comes this winter,...
RETAIL
CBS Boston

First Snow Of Season A Hopeful Sign For Businesses That Rely On Winter Weather

BOSTON (CBS) – Some people Tuesday night were hopeful to see the first flakes of the season, while others not so much. “It does feel like snow, you know when it smells and there’s moisture in the air,” Beacon Hill resident Lisa Krakoff said. “If it’s just a dusting and adds to the very spirit I’m in a good mood. However, if I’m stuck on the Mass Pike for three hours, I’m not good,” Donna Buendo said. “I love snow. I have a tradition whenever it’s supposed to snow overnight, I sleep with my blinds open to watch it as...
BOSTON, MA
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Where's the snow? Rockies winter starts with a whimper

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s winter has started with a whimper, and the parched mountains to the west aren’t faring much better. The Mile High City has already shattered its 87-year-old record for the latest measurable snowfall set on Nov. 21, 1934, and it’s a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 consecutive days without snow.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
wearegreenbay.com

Light snow today; Winter Storm into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. As much as an inch or two of new snow may come down on Thursday as continues through the mid-afternoon. Lower totals by the lake and far south. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Quiet tonight,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bring Me The News

Minnesota winter: 5 tips for driving safely in the snow

Snowy weather is a time to commiserate with your neighbors about how much everyone hates winter driving. To put it plainly: it sucks. Unfortunately, some use this as an excuse to drive like an inconsiderate maniac and put everyone around them in more danger than necessary. Winter generally sees an uptick in the overall number of crashes, with officers citing snowy or icy conditions in tens of thousands of wrecks every year.
MINNESOTA STATE
stiglernews.com

Snow and Ice Tips to Protect Yards This Winter

Stop trimming your lawn once it freezes. Trim your grass to the height recommended for your lawn variety before it freezes. Cutting your grass too short can leave it dry and exposes it to the elements, not to mention insects and disease. Add a thin layer of mulch to your...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Weather: Winter-Like Weather, Snow Flurries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to near freezing temperatures and a few snow showers leaving minimal accumulation, but we still could have icy spots on bridges and overpasses so be cautious. This shortwave is quickly moving through the region, so snow showers come to an end soon. Warmer...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Unwinding#Poetry#Snows#Art
Us Weekly

Celebrity Families Playing in the Snow in Winter 2021: Photos

Snow much fun! Eva Amurri, Hilaria Baldwin and more celebrity parents have been making the most of winter this year. The Undateable alum, 36, enjoyed a snowy vacation in Massachusetts with her and ex-husband Kyle Martino’s three kids over Thanksgiving weekend. “Sledding excursion turned out 100,” the actress captioned a...
YOGA
discoverestevan.com

Weekend Snow Should Bring Cover For Winter Crops

While snow and winter aren't usually the best growing conditions for crops, they can still be a big help with certain varieties. With snowfall expected to hit this weekend, that should provide cover for winter wheat, which is well-timed considering the dip in temperatures forecasted for next week. Edgar Hammermeister,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
KAAL-TV

First Big Snow Of The Season Today!

Time to batten down the hatches folks! Our first big winter storm of the season is moving through today, and bringing with it very impressive snowfall totals! The snow will begin to move into our area through the late-morning, with the heaviest snow expected for the afternoon & evening. Southern MN will see the snow first, while the onset of snow will be delayed a bit across northern IA, due to a little rain mixing in early on. Expect the snow to encompass everyone by 2 PM & later today! Snow will be heavy at times, especially from 5-10 PM, with the snow wrapping up by sunrise on Saturday. When it's over, we will see very impressive snowfall totals across southern MN, with many in the 7-10" range. Watch out from Highway 14 to the south metro of the Twin Cities, upwards of 10-14" will be possible in a narrow band. North Iowa will see a very sharp gradient in the snowfall potential, 3-7", more north & less south, due to the delayed onset of the snow & a little rain early on. No matter where you live, we will be picking up our first significant snow of the season, so get the snow blowers ready!
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
WBOC

First Snow of the Season Here on Delmarva

GREENWOOD, Del. - GET READY TO GRAB YOUR SNOW GEAR AND SHOVELS. Like it or not, DELMARVA'S FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON Wednesday IS EXCITING TO SOME, NOT SO MUCH FOR OTHERS. SOME PEOPLE ARE READY TO HEAD OUTDOORS TO ENJOY SOME SNOW AND OTHERS HAVE RESERVATIONS ABOUT THE WEATHER, ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO THEIR DAILY COMMUTE.
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
krcrtv.com

Winter Storm Warnings with several feet of mountain snow

We will see increasing clouds on Saturday in advance of the next Weather Maker eventually turning to showers in Redding late in the day but will hold off until Saturday night in Chico. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains starting Saturday afternoon. Areas above 3,000 feet...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy