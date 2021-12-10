ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bonuses and Beyond: Law Firms Wrap Up Lucrative Year With Record-High Rewards

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee which firms have matched market leaders and what dynamics are driving compensation changes and a...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

The Cost of the Talent War: Bonuses, Raises Drive Up Big Law Compensation Expenses by Double Digits

The frantic war for talent this year—and all of the financial incentives firms have deployed to better compete—has driven up compensation expenses at Am Law 200 firms by double digits on average, with firms in the top 50 seeing a more than 16% increase in compensation expenses, according to the The Citi Hildebrandt 2022 Client Advisory released Thursday.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Growth in demand for law firm work hit highs in 2021, report says

(Reuters) - Law firms experienced rate and demand increases in 2021 at levels not seen in over a decade, but should moderate their expectations somewhat for next year, according to a report released on Thursday. Lawyer rates grew 6.5% and demand increased 6.6%, in the first three quarters of the...
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Top 50 Biglaw Firm Announces Their Own Year-End And Special Bonuses For Associates

Once Davis Polk decided to announce bonuses — and come over the top of the scale set by Cravath via an additional round of special bonuses — we knew it’d only be a matter of time before the floodgates opened. And boy, the rapid clip at which firms are announcing bonuses of their own is something to behold. It sure feels like Biglaw was waiting for the market standard to be set just as anxiously as we were!
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

So Long, 2021: What the Year Ahead Holds for Law Firm Data Security

Vulnerability makes us dependent on others, and as the start of this decade has shown, we are all vulnerable to varying degrees. The best way to protect those inherent parts of systems and processes exposed to manipulation and misdirection is cooperation in building resilient systems. Data security at law firms...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Noerr Revamps Corporate Practice Amid Promotions Round

Noerr has promoted seven of its lawyers to the equity partnership amid a shake-up of its corporate department. Torsten Fett, Noerr’s co-managing partner, said in a statement that the appointments will consolidate the German firm’s position and increasing European market share.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Reflections on the Antitrust Agencies’ Virtual Workshop, 'Making Competition Work: Promoting Competition in Labor Markets'

On Dec. 6 and 7, 2021, the FTC and DOJ hosted a virtual workshop—titled “Making Competition Work: Promoting Competition in Labor Markets"—to discuss potential future efforts to promote competitive labor markets and worker mobility. In this edition of their Antitrust Trade and Practice column, Karen Hoffman Lent and Kenneth Schwartz outline the key discussions that took place during the workshop.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Spyware Firm NSO Mulls Shutdown of Pegasus, Company Sale

Pegasus software can track a user’s mobile phone, and its misuse has landed NSO at the center of high-profile privacy and human rights abuse cases. NSO Group Ltd., the scandal-plagued spyware company that’s in danger of defaulting on its debts, is exploring options that include shutting its controversial Pegasus unit and selling the entire company, according to people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Data and Tech Firms Team Up to Better Target High-Value Consumers

Data analytics firm IRI has struck a new partnership with ad tech company Amobee to identify and engage with high-value shoppers. Amobee brings to the table its propensity scoring solution known as APS that uses offline purchase data signals for an optimized bidding algorithm. IRI, for its part, has an offline tokenized data set with 500 million all-outlet loyalty cards that represent 117 million unique households in the U.S. Through this new collaboration, Amobee’s bidder can use tokenized household scores to bid more aggressively on high-value consumers and, in turn, less aggressively on low-value consumers.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Boutique Firm Beats Biglaw’s Year-End Bonuses. Again.

Biglaw’s been out there throwing around money to associates in the face of a busy year and a hot lateral market. But they aren’t the only ones with big money to share. Kaplan Hecker & Fink, an elite litigation boutique founded only a few years ago by Roberta Kaplan, announced their own bonuses. And they are pretty impressive.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cravath plays bonus catch-up as larger law firm payouts spread

(Reuters) - Cravath Swaine & Moore, whose holiday bonus announcement last month initially set the market scale for major U.S. law firms, said Tuesday that it will pair those year-end payouts with “one-time” bonuses for associates matching amounts announced this week by rival Davis Polk & Wardwell. Many...
BUSINESS
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Payouts are Available in Every Single State, and You Can Get them this Year: Guide to the $300 to $2,000 in Cash that each US State Has

Local governments have moved forward in recent weeks to assist their inhabitants financially as some families strive to recover from the financial devastation caused by the Covid outbreak. As 2021 concludes, some states in the United States are issuing a fourth stimulus check, while others have different alternatives. The chances...
POLITICS
WTAJ

Banks slowly reconsider overdraft fees amid public pressure

NEW YORK (AP) — The banking industry appears to have overdone it on overdraft fees. After decades of raking in billions of dollars from mostly poor Americans short of cash in their accounts, the biggest banks — under pressure from lawmakers and regulators — are slowly decreasing their reliance on the widely unpopular practice. A […]
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
Law.com

Law Firms Are Finding Hybrid Hard: The Morning Minute

HYBRID HARDSHIPS - The pandemic was incredibly trying and difficult for the legal industry in many ways. Still, it taught us all something valuable about law firms. In the face of crushing adversity, so many of them were able to reach down deep and discover new levels of resiliency and adaptability they never knew they were capable of… Anyway, that’s all over now. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, a new survey has found that, 21 months into the pandemic, law firms are struggling mightily with the concept of hybrid work. Some lawyers are in the office, others are out of the office—it’s bedlam! Getting phased office returns right is still the most pressing challenge facing law firms heading into 2022, according to the latest Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, published Dec. 9. The report also found some firm leaders believe the current norm of part-time, in-person work is presenting more hurdles than that initial wave of the pandemic that sent most everyone home 100% of the time. “Many firms tell us that implementing a hybrid model is proving to be more challenging than operating a fully remote model,” the report said.
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Self-driving technology company Luminar to buy back $250 million of its own shares, stock rallies 9% premarket

Self-driving technology company Luminar Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it will buy back $250 million of its own Class A stock, starting after market open. The company will finance the move using part of the proceeds from a private financing. Founder and Chief Executive Austin Russell will also buy shares in the open market, along with other board members and management. The news sent the stock up 9% premarket. Shares have fallen 57% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy