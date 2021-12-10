ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Is Fifth U.S. State to Join the International Sustainable Insurance Forum

Insurance Journal
 4 days ago

Consistent with Governor Larry Hogan’s commitment to address and mitigate the effects of climate change, the state of Maryland has joined the Sustainable Insurance Forum (SIF) of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The UNDP SIF is a global network of insurance regulators and financial supervisors working together...

www.insurancejournal.com

myeasternshoremd.com

38.3% of Maryland farmers are female, above U.S. average

Agriculture has historically been one of the most important industries in the U.S., but the sector has become less prominent over time. Farms have become more productive thanks to improved technology, which has changed farms’ needs for labor. Simultaneously, economic opportunities in more urbanized areas have grown at a much greater rate and attracted workers away from agricultural life. As a result, the demographic profiles of U.S. farmers are changing.
MARYLAND STATE
Journal & Sunday Journal

Maryland counties joining W.Va.?

Three Maryland counties (Washington, Allegany, and Garrett, also known as Western Maryland) have floated trial balloons with the thought of seceding from Maryland and becoming part of West Virginia. What’s their beef? Maryland’s political power is the in counties not in western Maryland. Thus, Western Maryland has almost no voice...
MARYLAND STATE
wdac.com

Davis Chosen As Maryland State Treasurer

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers have elected Del. Dereck Davis to be the state’s treasurer. Davis is a Prince George’s County Democrat. He has been a member of the Maryland House of Delegates since 1995 and has served as chairman of the House Economic Matters Committee. The treasurer holds one of three seats on the state’s powerful Board of Public Works. The treasurer also leads several key state boards and financial planning committees, including the Maryland State Retirement and Pension Systems.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Announces Supply Chain Resiliency Initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new initiative in Maryland is aimed at addressing supply chain issues in manufacturing, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. The Maryland Department of Commerce is launching the new initiative in coordination with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership. “This new program is an innovative way to help manufacturers deal with these challenges and boost the resiliency of our supply base,” Hogan said in a news release. This initiative will provide opportunities for Maryland manufacturers to learn and share best practices for improving their supply chains, the governor’s office said. It also will help manufacturers manage through the current supply chain crisis, improve outcomes, and reduce risk. It will help manufacturers connect with local suppliers, customers, and partners. Grants will be available for technical assistance to manufacturers in the state that lost sales, revenue, contracts, customers, or suppliers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those whose workforce or supply chain was disrupted. Assistance can range from helping a business identify new markets and supply chain solutions, to export activities, executive coaching, and adopting and implementing new technologies. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ANNAPOLIS, MD
U.S. Department of State

On Tenth Anniversary of Joining the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI), the United States Marks a Sustained Commitment to Foreign Assistance Data Transparency

Today, the United States celebrates the tenth anniversary of becoming a signatory to the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI), marking a sustained, whole-of-government commitment to increasing the transparency of U.S. foreign assistance data. Additionally, as part of this broader commitment, the U.S. government launched a new platform to advance the transparency, accessibility, and accountability of U.S. foreign assistance data, available at ForeignAssistance.gov.
U.S. POLITICS
prescottenews.com

NAU, partner institutions selected for international sustainability award

Northern Arizona University is a key partner in a project that has been recognized for its work in achieving one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals—goals designed to protect and sustain all life on Earth amid a changing climate. The 2021 GEO SDG Award highlights project partners UNDP Colombia,...
COLLEGES
insurancebusinessmag.com

Marsh names head of climate and sustainability insurance innovation

Marsh has announced the appointment of Ryan Bond as head of climate and sustainability insurance innovation, effective Jan. 1. In his new role, Bond (pictured above) will report to Amy Barnes, head of climate and sustainability strategy at Marsh. Bond will be based in London. In his new role, Bond...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

ELLIOTT, Iowa (AP) — A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

California must join the 12 other states requiring insurers to count copay assistance

Over the next few weeks, thousands of San Francisco citizens will select insurance plans for 2022, whether on a California exchange or through their employer. A health plan’s fine print hardly makes for riveting reading. So most folks just focus on the monthly premium, make sure their doctor is covered, and ensure cost-sharing responsibilities are manageable.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

As Other Big Cities Tighten Mask and Vaccine Mandates, D.C. Becomes a Surprising Island of Relative Sanity

America's Democratic governors and mayors are once again tightening their pandemic rules, this time in reaction to the new omicron variant. Starting today, New Yorkers statewide will have to wear masks at any indoor public place that doesn't require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry. The affected places include not just bars and restaurants, but also offices, houses of worship, and the common areas of residential buildings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kymkemp.com

HCGA Joins Forces With the Origins Council to Become California’s Largest Cannabis Advocacy Organization

Origins Council is a 501(c)4 advocacy organization that partners with membership-based trade associations representing California’s legacy cannabis-producing regions. In joining the Regional Council, HCGA joins the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, Trinity County Agriculture Alliance, Sonoma County Growers Alliance, Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, and Big Sur Farmers Association as OC Regional Partners.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Break
Politics
RideApart

Best Cheap Motorcycle Insurance: Maryland (2021)

The best cheap motorcycle insurance providers in Maryland offer competitive pricing, extensive coverage options, and high-quality claims service. Hitting the road without motorcycle insurance in Maryland can result in a fine, license suspension, or even jail time, so it’s important to find the right insurance coverage. While our review team...
MARYLAND STATE
Insurance Journal

400 Adjuster Firms Licensed Under Florida’s New Law

More than 400 claims-adjusting firms have been licensed in Florida in the last month, in keeping with a state law that requires that firms, not just adjusters, go through the licensing process, the state’s chief financial officer announced. Senate Bill 1598 was approved by the Legislature and the governor...
FLORIDA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY

