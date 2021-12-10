Watch inches of snow fall near Lake Tahoe, more is expected

House lawmakers voted Tuesday to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress as the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released a second batch of text messages from allies begging Meadows to try to convince then-President Trump to stop the violent insurrection.
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed an effort from former President Trump to prevent the Treasury Department and IRS from providing House Democrats with his tax returns. Judge Trevor McFadden, a federal district court judge in Washington, D.C., who was appointed by Trump, said that "facially valid" congressional inquiries should not be impeded.
Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night lashed out at the Jan. 6 committee for releasing text messages the Fox News hosts sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the attack on the Capitol. The messages, provided by Meadows to the committee and read aloud...
The House approved a bill late Tuesday that seeks to combat "worldwide" Islamophobia in response to Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's anti-Muslim remarks last month against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. The final vote was 219-212 along party lines. Floor debate of the bill was ground to a halt earlier Tuesday, after...
The District of Columbia has filed a civil lawsuit seeking harsh financial penalties against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that state investigators will probe the Mayfield candle factory where eight people died in a catastrophic tornado and workers said they were threatened with termination if they left their shifts early. Beshear told reporters at a news conference that the inquiry “shouldn’t suggest there...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots. The Air Force gave its forces until Nov. 2 to get...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
