Scooter's Coffee opens drive-thru in Taylorville, serves up signature blends

Scooter's Coffee began serving up its signature joe-on-the-go blends in Taylorville this week.

The Taylorville drive-thru location opened Dec. 6 at the corner of Illinois 29 and Illinois 104. Operating hours are 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. Orders can be placed in advance using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

The opening marked the Omaha, Nebraska-based brand's entry into central Illinois. Earlier this year Scooter’s Coffee staked its flag in a handful of locations in southern Illinois including Carbondale, Glen Carbon and Highland. And the Scooter’s Coffee website has “Coming soon” listings for Clinton and Monmouth.

Earlier:Scooter's Coffee is opening its first central Illinois site in Taylorville this November

Scooter’s Coffee has experienced rapid growth by nearly tripling locations in the past decade. There were 75 stores in 2010. Last December, the 300th address opened in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

A press release in early 2021 announcing that milestone said the company intends to be operating 1,000 locations by 2024.

Founders Don and Linda Eckles poured their first cup of Joe for customers in 1998 at a drive-through in Bellevue, Nebraska. The company — whose logo is "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks . . . Amazingly Fast" — focuses on responsibly-sourced coffee beans from small, family-operated farms.

The extensive menu of coffee flavors are available hot, iced or blended. Food selections include breakfast sandwiches, scratch-made pastries and oatmeal.

Natalie Morris can be reached at 737-7254 or by email at natalie.sjr@gmail.com.