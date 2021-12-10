Barry Trotz calls out Anthony Beauvillier after Thursday's benching

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz has tried to remain optimistic about the team’s lack of scoring, but on Thursday night, his patience finally began to show signs of wearing thin.

After the Predators put home a go-ahead goal late in the first period of an eventual 4-3 win for Nashville at UBS Arena, Trotz benched Anthony Beauvillier, who was limited to less than 11 minutes of ice time on the night, and sat for the first 10 minutes of the second period.

Trotz clarified after the game that he was frustrated with Beauvillier’s decision making on Nashville’s go-ahead goal late in the first.

“Beau, he came back there, they had full possession, and standing next to a [defenseman], decides to change,” Trotz said. “That D walks in and blasts it. That can’t happen.”

Beauvillier, who signed a three-year, $12.5 million contract to remain with the Islanders back in September, has three goals and four assists in 21 games, and is a -6 so far on the season. Last year, the 24-year-old posted 28 points in 47 games, including a career-best 0.60 points per game.

But his production has dipped this season, along with the rest of the Islanders, and Trotz made it known that we needs to see more out of his winger.

“Beau has to raise his game,” Trotz said. “Not a lot of production, lost way too many battles in the last little while. That was sort of a little bit of a tipping point for me, that maybe you have to watch a little bit.”

