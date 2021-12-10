ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Barry Trotz calls out Anthony Beauvillier after Thursday's benching

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uniC0_0dJTkHSj00

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz has tried to remain optimistic about the team’s lack of scoring, but on Thursday night, his patience finally began to show signs of wearing thin.

After the Predators put home a go-ahead goal late in the first period of an eventual 4-3 win for Nashville at UBS Arena, Trotz benched Anthony Beauvillier, who was limited to less than 11 minutes of ice time on the night, and sat for the first 10 minutes of the second period.

Trotz clarified after the game that he was frustrated with Beauvillier’s decision making on Nashville’s go-ahead goal late in the first.

“Beau, he came back there, they had full possession, and standing next to a [defenseman], decides to change,” Trotz said. “That D walks in and blasts it. That can’t happen.”

Beauvillier, who signed a three-year, $12.5 million contract to remain with the Islanders back in September, has three goals and four assists in 21 games, and is a -6 so far on the season. Last year, the 24-year-old posted 28 points in 47 games, including a career-best 0.60 points per game.

But his production has dipped this season, along with the rest of the Islanders, and Trotz made it known that we needs to see more out of his winger.

“Beau has to raise his game,” Trotz said. “Not a lot of production, lost way too many battles in the last little while. That was sort of a little bit of a tipping point for me, that maybe you have to watch a little bit.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
amny.com

With Semyon Varlamov playing ‘catch up’, Islanders’ Barry Trotz wrestling with goalie rotation plan

A dependable platoon of two goaltenders has become just as much of a trademark for the New York Islanders as their defensive, grind-it-out style of play. Whether it was Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss, Greiss and Semyon Varlamov, and now Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin — two high-end netminders ensured that the Islanders’ opposition was still playing a formidable stalwart between the pipes.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Nashville Predators#Twitter#Ryanchichester1 Follow
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
markerzone.com

MACDONALD GETS KO'D, RANTANEN GOES AFTER WEEGAR AT THE FINAL BUZZER BETWEEN AVS AND PANTHERS (W/VIDEO)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers were engaged in a battle Sunday night as the two teams looked to rough each other up all night long. One of the biggest moments came early in the second as Ryan Lomberg flattened Jacob MacDonald, leaving him out cold on the ice. Nicolas Aube-Kubel would come to the defence of his teammate, fighting Lomberg before MacDonald was carried off the ice on a stretcher.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Luukkonen, Dahlin shine for Sabres in win over Jets

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves, while Rasmus Dahlin scored twice to help lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-2 win on Tuesday night over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy