IE University joins the US State Department to promote technology entrepreneurs

By Entrepreneur en Español
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIE UNIVERSITY in partnership with the United States Department of State (EU), launched the Tech4Democracy Challenge , an initiative to promote technologies that reaffirm democratic systems. Through it, the global university based in Spain will seek startups, scaleups, and entrepreneurial projects around the world, whose technologies support democratic development....

www.mysanantonio.com

