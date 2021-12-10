Clubhouse: How to Change Notifications for Topics

[This is the 6th (and final) installment in our series, Language Matters. If you missed the others you can find them here, and here and here and here and here.]. I want to let you in on a little secret: almost everyone is resistant to change. Even when we know the change could be helpful or beneficial. Sometimes, we continue to do something in a familiar way out of habit, because it’s what we’re used to, or because we don’t think change is possible. And we’re often most resistant to change when someone else suggests it.

7 DAYS AGO