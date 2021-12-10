ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Krispy Kreme expands ‘Day of the Dozens’ deal for rewards members

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyuND_0dJTjywP00

(NEXSTAR) – Go ahead and keep your figgy pudding — Krispy Kreme is cooking up a surprise for this year’s “Day of the Dozens” doughnut deal.

This Sunday, Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme customers can buy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 when they purchase any other dozen at regular price , the company announced. But that’s not all: This year’s “Day of the Dozens” promotion comes early for Krispy Kreme Rewards members, who can redeem the deal as early as Friday, Dec. 10.

“Day of the Dozens has become a favorite holiday treat for Krispy Kreme fans because getting a second dozen for $1 means there is plenty to share with family and friends,” said Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

The truly strange history of National Doughnut Day

To redeem the deal early, Krispy Kreme customers will need to sign up for a Krispy Kreme account to receive the shop’s email offers.

When redeeming the deal, customers must also make an eligible purchase, which includes any Original Glazed or assorted dozen, or any Original Glazed or assorted 16-count Mini box, at regular price. The offer is valid at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada (the latter via in-person ordering on Dec. 12 only).

If 24 doughnuts sounds like a bit too many, Krispy Kreme is still honoring its vaccination promotion: Any customer who presents proof of vaccination can get a free Original Glazed doughnut — any day, and every day — through the end of the 2021, no purchase necessary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
southernthing.com

You can get a dozen glazed doughnuts at Krispy Kreme for only $1 this Sunday

Have you recently finished watching "Virgin River?" Well, you're not alone. According to Deadline, we all watched nearly 2.1 billion (yes, billion) minutes of the Netflix series between July 12th-18th. The bad news of all those minutes watched? It makes us all desperately want to watch more, and, well, there...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dozens#Doughnut#National Doughnut Day#Food Drink#Krispy Kreme Rewards
POPSUGAR

Krispy Kreme's New Holiday Doughnuts Are Making This Year Merry, Bright, and Delicious

My primal urge to devour a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts in one sitting is always pretty strong, but it feels exponentially more powerful after seeing Krispy Kreme's 2021 holiday doughnuts. The brand has added a whopping nine holiday-centric treats alongside the regular Krispy Kreme menu, although the holiday doughnuts are only available for a limited time. With general holiday designs, a Hanukkah design, and adorable Santa and snowman motifs, the Krispy Kreme holiday doughnuts consist of all your usual favorites from the chain.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Fans Won't Want To Miss This Sweet Deal

Krispy Kreme knows just what fans want, and with the holidays right around the corner, the donut brand has embraced the spirit of giving. According to a press release by Krispy Kreme, the chain plans to offer the buy-one-get-one deal of the season. For every dozen donuts that you buy in stores, via takeout, or through the drive-thru, you can pick up another dozen Original Glazed donuts for just $1 more. The promotion lands on December 12 as part of the chain-wide Day of Dozens deal.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

Krispy Kreme Celebrates the Holiday Season With Limited Time Only Christmas Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is preparing for “Krispymas” with a series of seasonal limited time only doughnuts in the UK. Kicking off the festivities are The Doughman, which is filled with a frosty white chocolate kreme and decorated with dark chocolate, white and red icing, The Sprinkle Bells, Krispy Kreme’s signature ring doughnut dipped in chocolatey icing and festive sprinkles, The Tree Yo’self, which filled with caramelised biscuit kreme filling and sprinkled with celebratory sweet decorations including a chocolate “flake” bark and, finally, The So Good Pud, which is filled with gingerbread and caramel, dipped in chocolatey icing and decorated with a sugar holly leaf.
RESTAURANTS
CBS 46

Historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme opens temporary drive-through after burning down

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A famous Krispy Kreme who found its home on a busy Midtown Atlanta street is making a temporary comeback after burning down twice this year. Krispy Kreme has opened a temporary drive-through-only pop-up shop at the site of its historic Ponce de Leon location. The store opened Tuesday and plans to operate seven days a week through the end of the year.
ATLANTA, GA
EatThis

Costco Is Expanding This New Member Perk

There are quite a few perks that you can take advantage of if you pay the $60 annual Gold Star or $120 Executive membership fees at Costco. Members, of course, gain access to the retail chain's warehouses, gas pumps, and food courts. They also have the opportunity to save big on bulk groceries, chicken coops, and diamond rings.
RETAIL
QSR magazine

Krispy Kreme's to Offer Dozen Doughnuts for $1 on December 12

The holidays will get even sweeter Sunday, Dec. 12, when Krispy Kreme and its fans celebrate the brand’s annual “Day of the Dozens,” offering guests one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. Krispy Kreme fans can treat themselves, loved ones and...
RESTAURANTS
Street.Com

Krispy Kreme's Charts Look a Little Burnt Out

The fourth night of Hanukkah is upon us, so what better time to cover Krispy Kreme ( DNUT) . In addition to latkes (a potato pancake dish fried in oil) donuts are served in some Jewish households during the holiday. Hanukkah is a festival that is in part about a miracle of a small amount of holy oil lasting eight days instead of one. It is also about the fight for religious freedom. Some of the best tasting donuts are fried in oil, so let's check out the charts of DNUT.
FOOD & DRINKS
Winston-Salem Journal

Parent company sets plan to bolster investor confidence in Krispy Kreme

The willingness of Krispy Kreme Inc.’s parent company to expand its ownership stake has served to shore up the doughnut manufacturer’s share price following an analyst downgrade this week. Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber told investors Wednesday he changed his rating on Krispy’s stock from neutral to sell with a...
ECONOMY
moneysavingmom.com

Best Buy Rewards Members: Possible Free $5 Reward!

Calling all Best Buy Rewards Members! Don’t miss this possible freebie!. If you are a Best Buy Rewards Member, check your email or account for a possible FREE $5 reward! The email subject line is titled ”My Best Buy Mystery Certificate”. Did you get this freebie?. Thanks,...
SHOPPING
WBRE

WBRE

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy