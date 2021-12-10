Kansas authorizes COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for 16-and-17-year-olds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Friday morning it will follow recommendations made by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention .

The state said 16 and 17 year-olds can receive a Pfizer booster shot. Kansas also authorized everyone in the state to begin giving those boosters to eligible teenagers. To qualify for a booster, teenagers must be at least 16 years old and have been fully vaccinated for at least 6-months.

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17.

“The vaccine is safe, effective and free and remains the best way to protect yourself from serious illness,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary said. “With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and the rise of the Omicron variant, we encourage all eligible Kansans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.”

Anyone age 18 and older who completed COVID-19 vaccination requirements at least 6-months ago is also eligible for a booster, no matter which brand you received.

Available data show that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent new variants from emerging.

