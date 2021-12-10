ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capito Statement on Record Inflation Surge

 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the below statement following the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI data showed a 0.8% increase in inflation in November. The all items index for the 12-month period ending in October rose 6.8%, the largest 12-month increase 1982. So far, there has been a significant increase in inflation every month since President Biden took office.

“There’s nothing temporary about an inflation crisis that surpasses record highs month after month. But, here we are again seeing more record inflation numbers. Thanks to inflation, costs are rapidly rising on everything from a gallon of gas to a gallon of milk. It’s hurting West Virginians, and it’s hurting families across this country. Yet, even with these big red flags, the Biden administration and my Democrat colleagues would rather spend trillions more on liberal wish list items with money we don’t have instead of getting the problem under control. And, they want to enact the largest tax hike in decades. These efforts will hit American families with higher prices and greater tax burdens when they can least afford it. There would never be a good time to pass the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending spree, but these inflation numbers indicate that now is the absolute worst time for Democrats to do just that.”

