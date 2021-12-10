Community mourns sudden passing of 10-year-old girl
Community members are promoting a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family of a 10-year-old student at Grant Elementary who recently died....richmondstandard.com
Community members are promoting a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family of a 10-year-old student at Grant Elementary who recently died....richmondstandard.com
So sad, I really hope that it wasn't the vaccine and that she didn't have some kind of heart condition they didn't know about prior to getting it? This scares me?!! She was so young and this just breaks my heart. She was such a beautiful girl. She had her whole life ahead of her too. Another star has been added to the skies to shine brightly in the heavens, to light the way of her family till they meet again. Love 💞 and prayers are with the family and friends. RIP Sweetheart.
This is about a young girl that died! Its very sad. If you dont have anything nice to say. Keep it to yourself!! I'm praying for the family and may she RIP🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
From what I have read, more vaxxed people are dying than the other way around. Kids shouldn't get this until all the bugs are worked out of it. Too painful to have your child die.
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 65