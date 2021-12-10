ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community mourns sudden passing of 10-year-old girl

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Community members are promoting a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family of a 10-year-old student at Grant Elementary who recently died....

richmondstandard.com

Comments / 65

Stina Morey
3d ago

So sad, I really hope that it wasn't the vaccine and that she didn't have some kind of heart condition they didn't know about prior to getting it? This scares me?!! She was so young and this just breaks my heart. She was such a beautiful girl. She had her whole life ahead of her too. Another star has been added to the skies to shine brightly in the heavens, to light the way of her family till they meet again. Love 💞 and prayers are with the family and friends. RIP Sweetheart.

Reply(5)
13
Little Bit in Oregon
2d ago

This is about a young girl that died! Its very sad. If you dont have anything nice to say. Keep it to yourself!! I'm praying for the family and may she RIP🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(5)
9
MoneyOverMen
2d ago

From what I have read, more vaxxed people are dying than the other way around. Kids shouldn't get this until all the bugs are worked out of it. Too painful to have your child die.

Reply
4
Comments / 0

Community Policy