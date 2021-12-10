ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! Figure Is Coming Next Year

By Philip Trapp
 4 days ago
Next year, Eddie Van Halen will be remembered with an official Funko Pop! Rocks figurine in the late Van Halen guitarist's early 1980s likeness. It's a product the influential rocker signed off on before his death. That's what his son, Mammoth WVH bandleader Wolfgang Van Halen, revealed this week....

