The Daily Bugle Newsstand Opens in Manhattan Ahead of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Release

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stand for The Daily Bugle has opened on Manhattan’s Upper East Side a week ahead of the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The stand features Liberty Mutual Insurance advertisements, a poster proclaiming Peter Parker “public enemy #1,” and of course the latest issue of The Daily Bugle full of...

wdwnt.com

