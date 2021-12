MPs have called for a public inquiry into police failures to stop serial killer Stephen Port and whether homophobia played a part in the bungled investigations.Inquest jurors found last week that the shambolic inquiries probably contributed to the deaths of three victims – Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor.Loved ones of the three men and those of the first victim, Anthony Walgate, raised concerns that something sinister had happened after each of the deaths but were ignored by investigators.Mr Walgate’s mother Sarah Sak, Mr Whitworth’s boyfriend Ricky Waumsley and Mr Kovari’s friend John Pape all told the PA news...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO