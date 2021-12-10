ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

West Side Story Is a Fitting Tribute to Stephen Sonheim

By Leigh Scheps
townandcountrymag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the end credits rolled during the first press screening of West Side Story, the applause grew louder as small letters assembling the name of a giant took shape over a black screen. It was only a few days after Stephen Sondheim’s death, and his absence was greatly felt...

www.townandcountrymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Yvonne Wilder of 'West Side Story' Dies at 84

Yvonne Wilder, best known for appearing in the 1961 movie classic "West Side Story," died November 24 at her L.A. home, Variety reports. She was 84. Wilder was Consuelo in the film, and played the same part on London's West End and in the show's first touring production. Born Yvonne...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
People

See the Original West Side Story Cast Side-by-Side with the New Stars

More than 60 years after the original film premiered in 1961, Steven Spielberg is remaking the classic musical movie for a whole new generation. The film (which is based on the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name and inspired by Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet) follows two young teenagers named Maria and Tony from different backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City.
MOVIES
thecut.com

West Side Story Can’t Be Saved

My first exposure to West Side Story left the taste of ashes in my mouth. I was 22 and had recently become one of the thousands of young people leaving Puerto Rico as part of the island’s “brain drain” before its debt crisis became fully known. My Australian grad-school adviser casually mentioned that my reporting about home had made her think of the song “America.” After our meeting, I dutifully looked up a clip from the 1961 film (adapted from the 1957 stage musical), curious about what she meant. That afternoon in the school newsroom, where I was the only Puerto Rican, I encountered Rita Moreno — the only Boricua in the film, drenched in paint to make her skin look browner. “Puerto Rico / My heart’s devotion,” she spits out with a fake smile before revealing her scorn: “Let it sink back in the ocean.”
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Patti Lupone
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Jerome Robbins
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

West Side Story Review: A Masterpiece

West Side Story is spectacular. Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited musical is one of his finest films, and with a career like Spielberg’s, that is saying something. It all feels so effortless – the dazzling dance sequences, the passionate vocal performances from the actors, the marvelous camerawork from Janusz Kaminski, and through it all you can feel Spielberg’s presence, hovering over the film like some kind of cinema god, controlling this world from the heavens.
MOVIES
fox5ny.com

Chino from West Side Story

Josh Andres Rivera plays Chino in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. He says that in this remake his character remains pivotal but in a different way.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sva
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums.  The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story". 
MUSIC
celebritypage.com

Inside The 'West Side Story' Premiere

West Side Story, based on the classic 1957 musical and 1961 film adaptation of the same name, is hitting theaters soon. Steven Spielberg is serving as director for the highly anticipated film. The cast includes The Fault In Our Stars breakout Ansel Elgort and rising star Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria. Their co-stars include Tony-award-winners like David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose. Plus, the legendary Rita Moreno, who appeared in the original film, will be returning for the reboot. The stars of the new blockbuster hit the red carpet for the world premiere in New York City this past weekend.
MOVIES
The New Yorker

An Earthier, Sweatier “West Side Story”

Sixty years ago, Robert Wise began his film of “West Side Story” with a view of Manhattan from the sky. He took us from the heel of the island, over the Empire State Building, and down to terra firma—an opening that Wise would echo, four years later, in “The Sound of Music.” (How do you solve two problems like Maria?) True, we landed on a lung-busting nun instead of a finger-snapping Jet, but the trajectory was the same.
MANHATTAN, NY
elpasoinc.com

The Great West Side Story Debate

Since its Broadway premiere in 1957, “West Side Story” — a musical based on “Romeo and Juliet” and created by four white men — has been at once beloved and vexing. The score, featuring such Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim classics as “Somewhere” and “Maria,” is considered one of the best in Broadway history. The cast album was a No. 1 smash. The 1961 movie won best picture and nine other Oscars. The show has been regularly revived, most recently on Broadway last year in a short-lived radical rethinking by Belgian director Ivo van Hove. And now, this month, a movie remake by none other than Steven Spielberg.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
worldofreel.com

‘West Side Story’: The Positive and Negative Reactions

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” just screened in New York and reactions are all over the place; From it’s better than the original to it’s clearly not. It’ll be interesting to see how reviews pan out for this one, which I’m set to watch on Thursday. The below are 10...
MOVIES
EW.com

First West Side Story reactions laud 'top-tier Spielberg' film's 'breathtaking' Sondheim tribute

The first reactions to Steven Spielberg's new film have written a glowing prologue in West Side Story's awards season fairytale. Following the film's premiere Monday night, journalists heaped on praise for the likely Oscar contender. EW's Leah Greenblatt admitted that, while "nobody needed to mess" with the story of the original Stephen Sondheim (who died Friday) and Leonard Bernstein stage production, Spielberg found a unique way into the story for contemporary audiences: "[It's] great looking & largely faithful to the text with a few smart respectful tweaks and a young cast I now want to see in everything," she tweeted after the screening.
MOVIES
energy941.com

Win tickets to see West Side Story!

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Twentieth Century Studios new film West Side Story. Walt Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Tony® and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers. Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film’s creative team includes Kushner, who also serves as an executive producer; Tony Award® winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and Grammy Award® winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy Award®-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (“Anastasia”), who arranged the score; Tony Award®-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (“Fun Home,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie”), who supervised the cast on vocals; and Grammy®-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago”), who served as executive music producer for the film. The film is produced by Spielberg, Academy Award®-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award®-winning producer Kevin McCollum. “West Side Story” has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show, with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins. From Twentieth Century Studios, The Walt Disney Company will release “West Side Story” in U.S. theaters on December 10, 2021.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy