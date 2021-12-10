ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter is getting warmer in the Twin Cities

By Nick Halter
 4 days ago
Data: Climate Central ; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

After a cold snap earlier this week, warm air is moving back into the Twin Cities and the metro could set records mid-next week.

What's happening: Models vary, but some are predicting highs in the 60s, according to meteorologist Paul Douglas . Others are predicting highs to only reach the 40s.

  • But either way, it will be warmer than the low-30s temperatures that are average for this time of year.

Why it matters: Winter is getting warmer in the Twin Cities. In recent years, the metro has been averaging 51 days with above-normal temps in winter, up from about 37 days back in 1970, according to nonprofit news organization Climate Central .

  • Winter is the fastest-warming season due to climate change, per Climate Central.

State of play: Many metro lakes finally froze over this week, but the ice coverage might not stay long.

  • National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carletta said that with temps warming again, "it might still be a while before the ice is thick enough for anyone to walk or drive on."
  • The median ice-in dates for most metro lakes is early December, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which tracks ice-in on its website .

Be smart: Just because there's ice doesn't mean it's safe. The DNR has tips on when it's safe enough to walk or drive on ice.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that winter is the fastest-warming season. It previously said it was the fastest-warming month.

Fall is trending warmer in Minneapolis

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios VisualsThis year's warm fall was not just a one-off. Autumn in Minnesota is getting warmer. The details: The number of days with above-average temperatures in fall has been creeping up for the past 50 years in Minneapolis, according to NOAA data analyzed by climate science research group Climate Central. Between the lines: The data confirms what local meteorologists discovered earlier this year when new 30-year climate normals were released: The Twin Cities region is getting warmer, especially in the fall.Although, late winter/early spring has been trending cooler. Of note: This chart doesn't include the meteorological fall of 2021, which ends Wednesday. But through mid-October, this fall was on pace to be the warmest on record, according to MPR News. Zoom out: As is the case with average temperatures worldwide, each season in the U.S. is getting warmer. However, in keeping with climate projections, the colder seasons are warming fastest, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.At the same time, the frequency and intensity of unusually mild days are also increasing during the the cold seasons across much of the continental U.S., according to NOAA data analyzed by Climate Central.
