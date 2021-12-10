Charleston Board of Education regular meeting scheduled
The Charleston Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the Dale Bumpers Fine Arts Professional Development Center.
I. Call to order and establish a quorum.
II. Consent agenda.
III. Statement of financial interest.
IV. Ethics disclosure and resolution.
V. HVAC project.
VI. School bus fleet report.
VII. School bus purchase.
VIII. Proposed budget of expenditures.
IX. Zoning resolution.
X. Superintendent’s report.
XI. Executive session.
XII. Adjournment.
