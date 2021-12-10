ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, AR

Charleston Board of Education regular meeting scheduled

By Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5a2K_0dJTfSSl00

The Charleston Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the Dale Bumpers Fine Arts Professional Development Center.

I. Call to order and establish a quorum.

II. Consent agenda.

III. Statement of financial interest.

IV. Ethics disclosure and resolution.

V. HVAC project.

VI. School bus fleet report.

VII. School bus purchase.

VIII. Proposed budget of expenditures.

IX. Zoning resolution.

X. Superintendent’s report.

XI. Executive session.

XII. Adjournment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House votes to hold defiant Meadows in criminal contempt

House lawmakers voted Tuesday to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress as the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released a second batch of text messages from allies begging Meadows to try to convince then-President Trump to stop the violent insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge dismisses Trump suit to block Congress from getting tax returns

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed an effort from former President Trump to prevent the Treasury Department and IRS from providing House Democrats with his tax returns. Judge Trevor McFadden, a federal district court judge in Washington, D.C., who was appointed by Trump, said that "facially valid" congressional inquiries should not be impeded.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Charleston, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iii#Vii#Xi
The Associated Press

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

175
Followers
157
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy