Oconee County, SC

Out of state fugitive apprehended in Oconee County

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

Investigators from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and Deputies from the Uniform Patrol Division assisted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Fugitive Task Force this week in the apprehension of a suspect wanted on charges in North Carolina.

According to Investigators, the SLED Fugitive Task Force received information that 24 year old Jaqerius Tyquale Johnson of Statesville, NC was at an address on Woodgate Drive, which is near Carson Road and the city of Seneca.

Johnson was located at the address and taken into custody during the Warrant Service early Tuesday afternoon.  Johnson was then transported to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he was booked into the jail at around 1:34pm the same day.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office obtained a Fugitive from Justice arrest warrant against Johnson.  According to the warrant, Johnson committed the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the state of North Carolina.

At this time, Johnson remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center pending extradition proceedings.  A hold has been placed on Johnson by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

