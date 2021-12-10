ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

"Everything Nice" and a return almost two years in the making!

By Jason Barsky
NewsRadio WILK
 4 days ago

Listen to the WILK Friday Beer Buzz:

On this week's show:

It's been a long time, but someone special is returning to Sabatini's Bottle Shop & Bar in Exeter. Lindo Sabatini has all the details.

Bil brings you this week's beer news from MyBeerBuzz.

This week's featured beer is "Everything Nice" from Cooperstown and Omme Gang Brewery.

The Friday Beer Buzz is WILK News Radio’s long running segment covering all things beer! Every Friday morning at 8:35am Nancy and Jason are joined by Lindo Sabatini of Sabatini's Bottle Shop & Bar in Exeter, and Bil from MyBeerBuzz.com

NewsRadio WILK

ABOUT

WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wilknews

