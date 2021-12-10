Two-plus feet of snow lands at Colorado resort, and it's still coming down

File photo, Crested Butte during an early season storm. Photo Credit: Crested Butte.

A number of spots around Colorado are reporting big snow totals, as a storm projected to drop more than two feet of powder over the course of a couple days rolls through. This time, the forecast was right.

After reporting 9 inches of snow over Wednesday night, Crested Butte snow stakes show that 22 additional inches have fallen, with staff reporting that big flakes are still coming down. Considering that heavy snow is expected to continue throughout the day on Friday, there's a good chance this will push the resort past three feet of total accumulation, already at 31 inches for the full storm by about 7 AM.

According to OpenSnow, big totals have landed elsewhere in the state over Thursday night, stacking onto a few inches that were received Wednesday night. Steamboat and Vail both got a reported 10 inches of snow overnight, with Aspen area mountains getting somewhere in the range of 11 to 14 inches. See the full OpenSnow daily report, with more specific totals, here.

According to the National Weather Service, measurable snow has occurred in Denver for the first time of the year, measured at .3 inches with snow still coming down. The threshold for accumulation to count is a tenth of an inch. This officially solidifies the record for latest 'first snowfall' ever recorded in the Mile High City.