ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

General Atomics announces new unmanned vehicle — the Mojave

By Aerotech News, Review
aerotechnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. is unveiling a new Unmanned Aircraft System called Mojave, named for one of the harshest and most austere areas the world, where deadly rattlesnakes and horned lizards adapt to survive the extreme forces of nature. Mojave is based on the avionics and flight control...

www.aerotechnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

General Atomics Unveils New Mojave Drone That Packs 16 Hellfire Missiles

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has just unveiled a new Unmanned Aircraft System called Mojave, named after one of the harshest and most grim areas the world. This drone is based on the avionics and flight control systems of MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1C Gray Eagle-ER, but focuses more on short-takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities as well as increased firepower. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
ELECTRONICS
suasnews.com

GA-ASI Announces New Mojave UAS

SAN DIEGO – December 2021 – General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is unveiling a new Unmanned Aircraft System called Mojave, named for one of the harshest and most austere areas the world, where deadly rattlesnakes and horned lizards adapt to survive the extreme forces of nature. Mojave...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconnaissance Aircraft#Mojave#Attack Aircraft#Unmanned Aircraft System#Overwatch Uas#Ga Asi
aerotechnews.com

FAA is ending Commercial Space Astronaut Wings program

The FAA announced Dec. 10, 2021, that it is ending the Commercial Space Astronaut Wings program. The move comes as the commercial space tourism expands. Instead, the FAA will now recognize individuals who reach space on its website. Any person who is on an FAA-licensed or permitted launch and reaches...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

U.S. Air Force approves 4th KC-46A Pegasus ICR milestone

Gen. Mike Minihan, the commander of the U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command, approved a fourth Interim Capability Release mission set for the KC-46A Pegasus, Dec. 6, 2021. This ICR decision allows the KC-46A to refuel the AC-130J Ghostrider, HC-130J Combat King II, MC-130J Commando II, C-5M Super Galaxy and E-3G Sentry during U.S. Transportation Command-tasked missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Latest AMRAAM Air-To-Air Missile Aims To Keep Pace With China

Three decades after it first entered service, the latest F3R version of the AIM-120 has just completed its latest phase of testing. The venerable AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile, or AMRAAM, which got its first kill back in 1992, is set to get another major boost in capability. Although the U.S. military has a designated successor now in the works, the West’s most popular radar-guided air-to-air missile is about to be fielded in a new iteration, known as F3R. AMRAAMs in this configuration will have an updated guidance section and are optimized for the kind of high-end aerial combat that would ensue if the United States and its allies were ever to go to war with China, according to the missile’s manufacturer Raytheon.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
aerotechnews.com

Voyager round-the-world flight was 35 years ago

There are so many important aviation dates to remember in the month of December. The Wright Brothers first powered flight was on Dec. 17, 1903, the first glide flight of SpaceShipOne was Dec. 17, 2003, on the 100th anniversary of the Wright Brothers historic flight; and the flight of Voyager between Dec. 14 and Dec. 23, 1986.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Finland chooses F-35 Lightning II as its newest fighter aircraft

The government of Finland has chosen Lockheed Martin’s 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II for its HX Fighter Program. The F-35 will replace the F-18 Hornet. “We are honored the Government of Finland through its thorough, open competition has selected the F-35, and we look forward to partnering with the Finnish Defence Forces and Finnish defence industry to deliver and sustain the F-35 aircraft,” said Bridget Lauderdale, Lockheed Martin’s vice president, and general manager of the F-35 Program. “The F-35 will provide Finnish industries unique digital capabilities that leverage 5th Generation engineering and manufacturing. The production work will continue for more than 20 years, and the F-35 sustainment work will continue into the 2070s.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

On This Date

Dec. 11, 1917: Thirteen Black soldiers were hanged for participation in Houston riot. The Camp Logan Mutiny (also called the Houston Riot of 1917) occurred on Aug. 23, 1917. It was a mutiny and riot by 156 soldiers of the Third Battalion of the all-black 24th United States Infantry Regiment. The riot occurred after members of the Houston Police Department harassed members of the local Black community and the Black soldiers who attempted to intervene were also violently accosted. The Black soldiers mutinied and marched on Houston, shooting and killing numerous people. It took place over a single night and resulted in the deaths of 11 civilians and five policemen. Four soldiers were also killed from friendly fire and Sgt. Vida Henry, who led the mutineers, died by suicide. The soldiers were tried at three courts-martial for mutiny. All told, nineteen were executed, and 41 were sentenced to life imprisonment.
SOCIETY
aerotechnews.com

Long-range discrimination radar reshapes adversaries’ calculus for attacks against U.S. homeland

Video Link: https://d34w7g4gy10iej.cloudfront.net/video/2112/DOD_108715443/DOD_108715443-1280×720-3000k.mp4. The Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Northern Command, and the Space Force marked the completion of construction on the long-range discrimination radar site at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, during a ceremony on Dec. 6, 2021. The multi-mission LRDR is designed, for now, to better track incoming...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Rocket launches two satellites from Florida space coast

At 5:19 a.m., Dec. 7, 2021, while many along Florida’s space coast likely slept, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V at Cape Canaveral SFS, Florida, powered the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program-3 mission and two satellites into space. The STP is managed by Space Force’s Space Systems...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy