ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Keegan McDonald drives OVG's creative move to manage billions in financing deals in-house for 5 arenas, saving millions

New York Business Journal
New York Business Journal
 4 days ago

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Business Journal

HealthCare.com raises $180M and other NYC tech news

Other startups getting funding included Rho, ButterflyMX, Universe and Fable. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

McDonald's Launches $250M New Franchise Initiative to Drive Diversity

McDonald’s is pledging $250 million to increase the number of minority-owned franchise proprietors in the U.S. in a move to drive diversity in the quick-service restaurant chain’s 39,198 locations. The five-year global diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiative aims to lower the upfront equity requirements and offer alternative...
RESTAURANTS
New York Business Journal

Insider's view: Moody Nolan studio director talks inclusion efforts, 'responsive' architecture

Latoya Kamdang is director of Moody Nolan Inc.'s New York studio. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovg
Herald & Review

McDonald’s launching $250 million initiative to attract more minority franchisees

McDonald’s announced a $250 million, five-year initiative Wednesday to increase the number of minority-owned franchisees across the restaurant chain in the U.S. The program will seek to reduce upfront equity requirements and provide alternatives to traditional financing to help new franchisees from historically underrepresented groups join the McDonald’s restaurant system, the company said.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Business Journal

YipitData raises $475 million and other NYC tech news

Data firm YipitData surpasses unicorn status, Smartling raises $160 million and other tech news. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Florida Business Journal

Banking & Finance Roundup: Apollo Global Management inks big lease deal in Miami’s Brickell

This week's banking and finance news. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
MIAMI, FL
101 WIXX

JPMorgan to back KKR’s 45 billion euro financing in TIM deal -paper

MILAN (Reuters) – U.S. fund KKR’s proposal to buy Telecom Italia (TIM) includes a letter of commitment by JPMorgan to support the 45 billion euros ($51 billion) financing needed for the deal, Italian daily Il Messaggero reported. JPMorgan said in the letter it was ready to lift its commitment above...
BUSINESS
New York Business Journal

Braze goes public, Gemini reaches $7B value and other tech news

Software maker Braze valued at $8 billion after its IPO, while cryptocurrency platform Gemini raised $400 million in financing. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
STOCKS
New York Business Journal

New York Business Journal

New York City, NY
551
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/newyork

Comments / 0

Community Policy