ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A KC vs. Vegas preview with the Voice of the Chiefs

By Steve Ted Mornings
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiOeA_0dJTe86V00

Mitch Holthus joins us ahead of the Chiefs hosting the Raiders on Sunday Night Football. He gives us a preview plus a look ahead to a short week for KC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Holthus
The Spun

Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday

Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
NFL
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunday Night Football#Raiders#American Football#The Voice Of The Chiefs
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Colts Prediction, Pick: Carson Wentz and Mac Jones to duel it out

Colts -2 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) This game provides a matchup between two teams who center their offenses around running the ball effectively — and open up the game through the air as a result. It also features two of the league’s best defenses. $1,001 FREE BET...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor’s Surprising Admission

Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest football players of all-time, but the New York Giants legend doesn’t appear to have much interest in the game’s current product. In an interview, Taylor admitted that he basically pays no attention to the New York Giants. He didn’t even know who the team’s quarterback is.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Win

Regular season wins don’t get much more exciting than the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had on Sunday evening. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday night. Tom Brady threw a 50-plus yard game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime, securing the big win over Buffalo for his team.
NFL
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
511
Followers
441
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy